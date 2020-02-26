Akron football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game.

Akron Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Youngstown State

Sept. 12 at New Mexico State

Sept. 19 at Clemson

Sept. 26 Miami University

Oct. 3 at Buffalo

Oct. 10 at Kent State

Oct. 17 UMass

Oct. 24 at Ball State

Oct. 31 Toledo

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Bowling Green

Nov. 21 Western Michigan

Nov. 27 at Ohio

MAC West Teams Missed: Central Michigan, Toledo, Western Michigan

Akron Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

5-7: The Zips beat Youngstown State to quickly get up off the mat after a winless 2019. With a win at New Mexico State, there’s a lot to start to have fun with. There aren’t a slew of big wins, but they’re able to get by UMass and Bowling Green at home, and pull off one other stunner to at least flirt with a six-win season.

Akron Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

1-11: Akron loses to Youngstown State. That sets off the panic siren that the misery of last year will keep on going. It’s not going to be so bad that it goes winless again, but it loses everything on the road and only splits the dates with UMass and Bowling Green.

Akron Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Akron football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 19 at Clemson

2. Nov. 27 at Ohio

3. Oct. 31 Toledo

4. Nov. 21 Western Michigan

5. Sept. 26 Miami University

6. Oct. 3 at Buffalo

7. Oct. 10 at Kent State

8. Oct. 24 at Ball State

9. Nov. 14 Bowling Green

10. Oct. 17 UMass

11. Sept. 12 at New Mexico State

12. Sept. 5 Youngstown State