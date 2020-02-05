ACC College Football Recruiting: Team Rankings, Top Players, Biggest Strengths, What's Missing

How did all of the ACC teams do this recruiting season? Here are the recruiting rankings for the conference, along with the stars for each team, top players, and biggest strengths.

Every ACC Team’s Star Recruit

Boston College

OT Kevin Pyne, 6-7, 275 – A big body tackle who decided early on to go to BC, and was locked in through the coaching change to be the anchor for the Jeff Hafley era.

Key Schools In The Running: Florida State, Virginia Tech

Clemson

QB DJ Uiagalelei, 6-5, 235 – DT Bryan Bresee and RB Demarkcus Bowman are right there, but Uiagalelei is the Next Big Thing quarterback. It’s not crazy to suggest that Clemson got another Trevor Lawrence, but bigger.

Key Schools In The Running: Oregon, Georgia, USC

Duke

WR Jontavis Robertson, 5-11, 190 – The speedster can be used as a runner as well as a receiver, with a shifty style and the upside to be return man. He’ll be a fun offensive playmaker used in a variety of ways.

Key Schools In The Running: Tennessee, Indiana

Florida State

CB Demorie Tate, 6-1, 189 – Really, really fast. He’s an elite speedster with tremendous quickness and the size to be the next great FSU defensive back. He was locked in at FSU early on, and he’s the cornerstone new piece for the new coaching staff.

Key Schools In The Running: Auburn, Alabama, Georgia

Georgia Tech

CB Miles Brooks, 6-2, 185 – A nice get in the program’s turnaround, he’s a big, physical leader who has a nose for the ball. There might be some thought to turning him into a safety, but he’s a lockdown corner.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia

Louisville

LB Kameron Wilson, 6-2, 210 – He might be built like a safety, but he can fly. Once he gets a little time in the weight room, he’ll show off his great range while being groomed into a pass rusher.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, Maryland, Virginia Tech

Miami

S Keshawn Washington, 6-1, 175 – He’s not big, but he’s got range and he has the thump. In a big, great group of defensive backs, he’s the standout star who should be one of the new leaders.

Key Schools In The Running: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn

North Carolina

WR Josh Downs, 5-11, 170 – The star of a fantastic class of receivers, he’s a game-breaking playmaker with next-level athleticism. A phenomenal high school track star who can jump out of the stadium, he might make an instant impact.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia Tech, Penn State, NC State

NC State

WR Porter Rooks, 6-1, 190 – A devastating playmaker who knows how to hit the home run, he has the size, the deep speed, and the nose for the end zone to quickly turn into the team’s No. 1 target.

Key Schools In The Running: Florida State, Tennessee, Michigan

Pitt

DE Dayon Hayes, 6-3, 250 – The local guy stuck around. Yet another great pass rusher to add to the fantastic mix of guys who know how to get into the backfield, he’s a devastating playmaker in the backfield coming off an unstoppable senior year.

Key Schools In The Running: Syracuse, West Virginia, Virginia Tech

Syracuse

WR Damien Alford, 6-5, 210 – Let’s get this passing game going again. The Canadian is a very big matchup nightmare the the athleticism the make himself even bigger with his leaping ability.

Key Schools In The Running: Kentucky, Florida State, Miami

Virginia

OT Andrew Gentry, 6-7, 300 – He’s got the anchor ability to grow into a special blocker at one of the tackle spots. Even with his size and length, he’s great at powering through for the ground game.

Key Schools In The Running: BYU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma

Virginia Tech

DE Alec Bryant, 6-3, 240 – It’ll take a few more pounds to become more of a factor on the defensive front, but the Texas native is tremendously quick and should be a factor in the backfield early on. He’ll be a disruptive force.

Key Schools In The Running: Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma State

Wake Forest

DE Jasheen Davis, 6-2, 240 – He might not be all that huge, but he’s a quick pass rusher and leader who keeps on coming. With just enough speed to be a specialist if needed, he’ll eventually be a dangerous part of the rotation.

Key Schools In The Running: Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech

