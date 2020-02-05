Happy Valentine's Day: 5 Reasons Why You Will Love The 2020 College Football Season

Happy Valentine’s Day. Here are 5 reasons why you’ll love the 2020 college football season.

5. The most interesting college football in 2020 will be played in … Mississippi?

And you thought the end of the 2019 Egg Bowl was a whole lot of fun.

A wild finish with a player pretending to pee like a dog, a missed extra point to miss out on overtime, and one of the most intense games of the season – a 21-20 MSU win – was nothing compared to what’s coming on a weekly basis.

Ole Miss fired head coach Matt Luke, landed Lane Kiffin – an under-appreciated talent as a head man – and away we go.

All aboard the Lane Train.

No one knows how to poke the bear better than Kiffin. He’s going to rally up the base, he’s going to recruit at a high enough level to be a problem, and he’ll get under the skin of the rest of the SEC head coaches.

And he’s going to win a whole lot of games, too.

Mississippi State had a good head coach in Joe Moorhead.

Even though it never got rolling in his two years in Starkville, Moorhead’s offenses are normally amazing, he was just getting his pieces in place, he went to two bowl games in two years, and … he wasn’t Lane Kiffin.

So Mississippi State got the one guy with the type of differentiating factor of an offense to annoy every SEC defensive coordinator.

Granted, LSU and Alabama haven’t had a whole lot of problems lately getting the O going, and it’s not like Leach’s teams have ever done anything all that amazing, but this is different.

Leach has never been a head coach with these resources and this ability to pull in the talent – his 2020 class, which he had almost nothing to do with, was his highest-ranked recruiting haul in 18 years as a head coach.

Leach is going to be Leach, and Mississippi State is going to be Washington State/Texas Tech.

Kiffin is going to be Kiffin, and Ole Miss is going to be a weekly problem to deal with.

And football in Mississippi is about to add even more spice to an already amazing SEC West.

Buuuuuuuut ….

