2020 NFL Combine: Top 250 Prospects, Draft Projections

Ranking the top 250 2020 NFL Draft prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

2020 NFL Combine Top 250 Prospects

… before the combine.

Date: Thursday, February 27: TE, QB, WO

Friday, February 28: PK, ST, OL, RB

Saturday, February 29: DL, LB

Sunday, March 1: DB

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: NFL Network

From the college perspective. here are rankings of the top 250 prospects – there are more who’ll be in Indianapolis – at the 2020 NFL combine. The prospects are broken down by where we think they all belong talent-wise, and with where they probably should go. For a quick look at each player by position …

2020 NFL Combine Prospects: What To Look For

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG & C

DEs | DTs | OLBs | ILBs | CBs | Safeties

The numbers in parentheses are the predicted draft round.

250. WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State 6-4, 199 (Free Agent)

249. DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas 6-3, 300 (7)

248. CB James Pierre, Florida Atlantic 6-2, 185 (Free Agent)

247. WR Austin Mack, 6-1, 215 Ohio State (Free Agent)

246. WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon 6-4, 231 (Free Agent)

245. CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane 6-1, 200 (Free Agent)

244. DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State 6-3, 275 (7)

243. TE Cheyenne (CJ) O’Grady, Arkansas 6-4, 256 (7)

242. ILB Chapelle Russell, Temple 6-1, 230 (Free Agent)

241. CB Javelin Guidry, Utah 5-9, 193 (Free Agent)

240. DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State 6-5, 246 (6)

239. CB Nevelle Clarke, UCF 6-1, 187 (7)

238. S Kamren Curl, Arkansas 6-2, 198 (Free Agent)

237. ILB Michael Divinity, LSU 6-2, 241 (OLB) (Free Agent)

236. DT Darrion Daniels, Nebraska 6-3, 325 (7)

235. QB James Morgan, FIU 6-4, 213 (Free Agent)

234. WR Joe Reed, Virginia 6-1, 215 (Free Agent)

233. S Tanner Muse, Clemson 6-2, 230 (Free Agent)

232. ILB Daniel Bituli, Tennessee 6-3, 252 (Free Agent)

231. DT Carlos Davis, Nebraska 6-2, 320 (Free Agent)

230. QB Shea Patterson, Michigan 6-1, 202 (6)

229. S Jalen Elliott, Notre Dame 6-1, 205 (Free Agent)

228. CB John Reid, Penn State 5-10, 181 (Free Agent)

227. WR Dezmon Patmon, Washington State 6-4, 228 (Free Agent)

226. ILB Scoota Harris, Arkansas 6-0, 245 (Free Agent)

225. OG Cameron Clark, Charlotte 6-5, 294 (Free Agent)

