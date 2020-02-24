2020 NFL Combine: Top 250 Prospects, Draft Projections

Ranking the top 250 2020 NFL Draft prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.
… before the combine.
Date: Thursday, February 27: TE, QB, WO
Friday, February 28: PK, ST, OL, RB
Saturday, February 29: DL, LB
Sunday, March 1: DB
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Network: NFL Network
From the college perspective. here are rankings of the top 250 prospects – there are more who’ll be in Indianapolis – at the 2020 NFL combine. The prospects are broken down by where we think they all belong talent-wise, and with where they probably should go. For a quick look at each player by position …
2020 NFL Combine Prospects: What To Look For
QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OG & C
DEs | DTs | OLBs | ILBs | CBs | Safeties
The numbers in parentheses are the predicted draft round.
250. WR Binjimen Victor, Ohio State 6-4, 199 (Free Agent)
249. DT McTelvin Agim, Arkansas 6-3, 300 (7)
248. CB James Pierre, Florida Atlantic 6-2, 185 (Free Agent)
247. WR Austin Mack, 6-1, 215 Ohio State (Free Agent)
246. WR Juwan Johnson, Oregon 6-4, 231 (Free Agent)
245. CB Thakarius Keyes, Tulane 6-1, 200 (Free Agent)
244. DE Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State 6-3, 275 (7)
243. TE Cheyenne (CJ) O’Grady, Arkansas 6-4, 256 (7)
242. ILB Chapelle Russell, Temple 6-1, 230 (Free Agent)
241. CB Javelin Guidry, Utah 5-9, 193 (Free Agent)
240. DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State 6-5, 246 (6)
