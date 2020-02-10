2020 NFL Combine: Running Back Prospects, Invites, What To Watch For

Rankings and what to watch for out of all the running back prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

2020 NFL Combine: Running Back

Date: Friday, February 28: Running Backs

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: NFL Network

From the college perspective. here are rankings and quick looks at all of the running backs invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

Before getting into the top five breakdown, here’s a ranking of the best of the rest and what to look for.

2020 Pre-NFL Combine Running Back Best of the Rest Rankings

Number in parentheses is the projected round drafted before the NFL Combine.

30. Brian Herrian, Georgia 6-0, 210 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: He’s a special teamer/practice squad player to start out his career, but is there any one aspect of his skill set that makes him worthy as a backup in some spot?

29. DeeJay Dallas, Miami 5-10, 210 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: What is he? He was Miami’s leading rusher, and he caught a few passes, but can he be used as a kick returner? Does he have anything that makes him look like an NFL starter?

28. Sewo Olonilua, TCU 6-3, 240 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: Where else can he play? With his size and tools he looks like a potentially devastating special teamer, but can he be an H-back, an occasional fullback? How creative can you get with him?

27. Benny LeMay, Charlotte 5-9, 215 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: Reliable, he was a talented, productive back in a tough situation, but does he do anything that makes him more than a guy on an NFL roster? What can he bring to be more than a key free agent?

26. Scottie Phillips, Ole Miss 5-8, 211 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: There has to be something amazing about his game to get someone talking about him. He’s a quick, compact back who’ll look the part in the short drills, but he needs to catch the ball well.

25. JaMycal Hasty, Baylor 5-8, 205 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: Is he more than a kick returner at the next level? His raw numbers have to be off the charts to be considered an NFL running back in a rotation.

24. Tony Jones, Notre Dame 5-11, 224 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: There’s a chance he turns into the rising star among the running backs. He’s got the size and the upside to be a terrific late flier. He’s one great workout away from being someone’s hot prospect.

23. Raymond Calais, Louisiana 5-9 185 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: A great 40 gets him drafted. He was a terrific part of a rotation, but he’s a toy for an offensive coordinator who’ll need packages for him.

22. JJ Taylor, Arizona 5-6, 185 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: He could turn out to be an interesting call with a great workout. He won’t be anyone’s franchise back, but even at his size, he might find a jack-of-all-trades role is he can be ultra-quick.

21. Patrick Taylor, Memphis 6-3, 216 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Who wants to take a chance on potential greatness? Big, fast, and with the body type and ability to be a brilliant mid-to-late round pick, but he missed most of last year with an ankle problem.

20. Rico Dowdle, South Carolina 6-0, 215 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: What does he do at an NFL level? He has good size and the ability to be one of those guys who hangs on a roster and pops up from time to time, but he has to show off something special.

19. Darius Anderson, TCU 5-11, 195 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: How smooth is he? He’s got the look and all-around skill to be a part of the rotation on the cheap, but he might be a special teamer.

18. James Robinson, Illinois State 5-10, 220 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Of course it’s about looking the part compared to the FBSers, but the guy who ran for close to 2,000 yards last year and should look and run fast. Can he show off any power?

17. Salvon Ahmed, Washington 5-11, 196 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: How decisive are his cuts? He’s a specialist in a rotation who’ll fit well as a third down back, and he has to catch everything and show off his explosiveness.

16. LeVante Bellamy, Western Michigan 5-9, 190 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: How much will his lack of size matter? He’s tough, amazing around the goal line, and can handle the workload, but he has to be devastating in the short drills.

15. Mike Warren, Cincinnati 5-11, 222 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he show anything flashy about his game? He can catch, and he can be a great-value mid-to-late round workhorse, but he needs to get someone buzzing.

14. Joshua Kelley, UCLA 5-11, 219 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: A power back in a class full of quick athletes, he can up his stock in a big way if gets moving well with a great workout. How smooth does he look?

13. Anthony McFarland, 5-9, 198 (4)

NFL Combine What Matters: Along with Terp teammate Javon Leake, he’s got to show off the wheels. He’ll never bring any power, but he could be a fantastic flash-back if he looks the part of a speedy specialist.

12. Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State 5-11, 200

NFL Combine What Matters: This is the chance to step up around the big boys. He was devastating around the goal line, slippery, and he can catch – but he did it in the Sun Belt. This is where he gets to show off the tools.

11. Eno Benjamin, Arizona State 5-9, 195 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: What can he show off to be one of the top five backs? He doesn’t really have the right size, and he doesn’t fit a type, but he’s tough, productive, and has No. 1 back upside. Now he has to stand out in the drills in some way.

10. Javon Leake, Maryland 6-0, 206 (4)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he blow the doors off of the speed drills? He’s got a ton of tread on the tires, there’s a world of upside, and he can move – now he has to show it off.

9. Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt 5-10, 205 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: Everyone has to show off the NFL athleticism, but no running back’s stock will be tied in more to what Vaughn does in the workout. He has next-level talent, but he has to prove the raw tools are there.

8. Lamical Perine, Florida 5-11, 211 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: Is there any flash to go along with the pop? He’ll look the part, and everyone will like the idea of him as a feature back, but he can move into the second round with a great workout.

7. Zack Moss, Utah 5-10, 222 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: How fluid is he? There’s no questioning the fight, the toughness, or the toughness when he gets to unload on a tackler, but how are the tools? The 40 doesn’t matter, but how he can move in the quick drills is the key.

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LSU 5-8, 205 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: An interesting call, he’s a strong receiver, as reliable as they come, and tough as nails, but a big-time 40 would be nice. He’s quick, and now he has to show the raw speed.

