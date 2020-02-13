2020 NFL Combine: Quarterback Prospects, Invites, What To Watch For

Rankings and what to watch for out of all the quarterback prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

2020 NFL Combine: Quarterback

Date: Thursday, February 27: QB

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: NFL Network

From the college perspective. here are rankings and quick looks at all of the quarterbacks invited to the 2020 NFL Combine – and one who isn’t.

Before getting into the top five breakdown, here’s a ranking of the best of the rest and what to look for.

2020 Pre-NFL Combine Quarterback Best of the Rest Rankings

Number in parentheses is the projected round drafted before the NFL Combine.

18. James Morgan, FIU 6-4, 213 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: There are a whole lot of NFL skills to like, and it starts with a special arm. He has the smarts and the skills to grow into a good backup, but is there enough in the overall package to be draftable?

17. Shea Patterson, Michigan 6-1, 202 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: There’s a shot he goes from being a nice college quarterback to a solid NFL baller. Can he show enough arm strength to be more than a plucky backup who bounces around the league?

16. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State 6-3, 216 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: Was it the team or the player? Great as a sophomore, miserable as a junior, and okay as a senior, does he have the raw skills worth developing as a key backup? He needs a workout to make him a late round flier.

15. Cole McDonald, Hawaii 6-4, 220 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: A pure short-range passer who’ll be worth a late flier, he needs to show off a decent deep arm. More than that, is there anything fixable about his throwing motion? He can throw, but does he have any NFL tools?

14. Kevin Davidson, Princeton 6-4, 225 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Everything is there but the at-bats. He has the right size, the right arm, and the right accuracy, but he’s going to need a whole lot of work with an NFL quarterback coach along with a whole lot of time.

13. Jake Luton, Oregon State 6-7, 229 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: He’ll show of the arm, size, and NFL passing potential to be draftable, but he suffered a frightening back injury two years ago. Everything turned out to be fine, and he was able to play, but the medical evaluation will be a key part of the puzzle.

12. Bryce Perkins, Virginia 6-3, 215 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: NOT INVITED TO THE NFL COMBINE

It doesn’t make any sense. In a year when there aren’t any amazing quarterback prospects outside of the top six or so, how is a 6-3 ultra-mobile baller who hit 65% of his throws and all but carried his team to the Orange Bowl not at least given a look in Indy? Perkins will be drafted. Several quarterbacks at the combine won’t be.

11. Kelly Bryant, Missouri 6-3, 225 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: In every workout it’ll be all about three things: accuracy, accuracy, accuracy. He has the size, mobility, and NFL arm and tools. More reps are a must, but there’s a world of upside with a little work.

10. Anthony Gordon, Washington State 6-2, 199 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: He might not have the size, but he’s able to make every throw in the book. Arm strength is going to matter. He’ll need some developing, and he’ll be a great backup for a few years before he’s ready to roll, but he has the upside to be a higher-end Gardner Minshew or Kyle Allen.

9. Steven Montez, Colorado 6-4, 240 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: The interview process will be everything. What’s missing? Why didn’t this work? If you were to build an NFL quarterback with the right size, right arm, and right mobility, it’s all there. He was fine at Colorado, but he never grew into a superstar … again, what’s missing?

8. Nate Stanley, Iowa 6-4, 243 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he move at all? The arm, strength, and pro-style passing tools are there, but he has to show accuracy on the run and has to show off decent enough feet to learn how to buy himself more time.

7. Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma 6-1, 218 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he throw like a pro-style passer, and does that even matter? He doesn’t fit in any sort of box or a type – except for, possibly, Taysom Hill in a create-a-package way – but he’s a peerless leader that everyone will want, just because. Just draft him and figure it out.

6. Jordan Love, Utah State 6-4, 225 (Top 20 overall)

NFL Combine What Matters: GOOD LUCK, Indianapolis – and that goes for the combine and the Colts – trying to make a call. On tools and upside, you take him ten out of ten times over Jake Fromm and almost everyone else, but can he quicken his throwing motion?

Can he connect on the deep ball and not just be a mid-range passer. There’s a whole lot there, but he’s going to have to show enough to be worth a top 15 overall pick.

