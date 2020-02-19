2020 NFL Combine: Offensive Tackle Prospects, Invites, What To Watch For

Rankings and what to watch for out of all the offensive tackle prospects invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

2020 NFL Combine: Offensive Tackle

Date: Friday, February 28: PK, ST, OL, RB

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: NFL Network

From the college perspective. here are rankings and quick looks at all of the offensive tackles invited to the 2020 NFL Combine.

Before getting into the top five breakdown, here’s a ranking of the best of the rest and what to look for.

2020 Pre-NFL Combine Offensive Tackle Best of the Rest Rankings

Number in parentheses is the projected round drafted before the NFL Combine.

24. Jon Runyan, Michigan 6-5, 312 (OG) (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: A high-end Big Ten left tackle, he knows how to play and knows how to handle himself, but he can’t move at the next level and doesn’t have a set NFL starting position considering he’s not necessarily a guard.

23. Kyle Murphy, Rhode Island 6-4, 302 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: There’s left tackle potential as a flier in a camp. Now he has to show off the raw athleticism and the potential to add a few more pounds of good weight to compete.

22. Colton McKivitz, West Virginia 6-6, 304 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: How much can he overcome the lack of raw NFL tools? He’s a good, veteran blocker who needs to show off something strong athletically – or at least not look stiff.

21. Terence Steele, Texas Tech 6-6, 310 (Free Agent)

NFL Combine What Matters: It’s going to be all about versatility with him. He’s a tackle and he has the right size, but can he move at an NFL level, and could he generate enough power to be kicked inside?

20. Justin Herron, Wake Forest 6-5, 290 (6)

NFL Combine What Matters: The size and bulk just isn’t there, but he can move. He has to rip up the short drills to be seen as a swing backup tackle for a good passing attack.

19. Matt Peart, UConn 6-5, 310 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: He has good size and decent quickness, but he has to show off the strength and power needed to be an NFL run blocker. He can’t be considered a finesse blocker.

18. Saahdiq Charles, LSU 6-4, 295 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he overcome the lack of bulk with a ridiculous workout? Teams will be looking for reasons to like him, but he’s going to look smallish compared to the rest of the pack.

17. Alex Taylor, South Carolina State 6-9, 310 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Everyone will want to take the chance on him in the middle of the draft. The lower-level competition will always be the concern, and he needs to blast away like an NFL blocker, but guys this big who can move like he can are rare.

16. Yasir Durant, Missouri 6-7, 330 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he move? Everyone will love his ability to blast away, and someone might want to think of him as a massive guard, but if his feet are okay among the other tackles in Indy, his stock will soar.

15. Tyre Phillips, Mississippi State 6-5, 345 (OG) (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: An interesting prospect, he can can play left tackle but he’s built like a killer of a guard. How does he look and move in the short drills? Can he move like an NFL tackle?

14. Robert Hunt, Louisiana 6-5, 322 (OG) (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: There’s a whole lot of upside and potential somewhere on someone’s line. He’ll move as well as anyone, but he’ll need a whole lot of work to be thought of as an NFL left tackle. The tools will be there.

13. Charlie Heck, North Carolina 6-8, 315 (4)

NFL Combine What Matters: He’s going to be a polarizing prospect. The size and length are impressive, and he can move, but he looks like a just okay NFL blocker. Someone will love his potential and athleticism, but he’s likely a fantastic backup.

12. Ben Bartch, St. John’s (MN) 6-6, 308 (5)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he bulk up any more or is he already maxed out? He’s already pumped up, but he’s a ridiculous athlete who might run the best 40 among all the O line prospects. He’s a developmental flier, but there’s stuff to work with.

11. Trey Adams, Washington 6-8, 314 (2)

NFL Combine What Matters: Medicals, medicals, medicals. Before suffering a slew of injuries, he had the size and the upside to be seen as a possible top 20 overall pick, but he’s got too much wear and tear.

10. Ezra Cleveland, Boise State 6-6, 310 (3)

NFL Combine What Matters: He’s not a guard, and he’s not going to destroy anyone in an NFL power running game, he’s going to look, move and run like a next-level tackle who can step in right away.

9. Lucas Niang, TCU 6-7, 328 (2)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he really move as well as expected for a guy his size? He doesn’t really look like an NFL tackle, but he has no problem in all phases, can play, and could be a leader of a line. A good workout puts him in the top 50.

8. Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn 6-5, 307 (2)

NFL Combine What Matters: What’s up with the knee concern that flagged him at the Senior Bowl? He’s not massive, but he can move as well as any tackle in the draft, but he’ll need just a wee bit of developing. If he’s healthy, teams will love him as a good value pick after the top 50.

7. Isaiah Wilson, Georgia 6-7, 340 (2)

NFL Combine What Matters: He has to be able to move well. He’s so big, so talented, and so good as just a football player, but can he show off enough raw movement to become a strong NFL starter?

6. Joshua Jones, Houston 6-5, 310 (1)

NFL Combine What Matters: Can he workout well enough and be strong enough to become a top 20 pick? It’s a good draft for tackles, and Jones might not be quite as strong a prospect as the top guys, but that’s what the combine is for. He can go from being a fringe first rounder to a must-have guy to build around.

