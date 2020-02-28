2020 NFL Combine Day 1 What Matters: Hurts, Herbert, Fromm, Love, Ruggs

What are the big things that matter from Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Combine? The quarterbacks, receivers and tight ends had their day.

The 2019 NFL Combine is underway with the offensive linemen and running backs getting a workout. In general, the O linemen were a pleasant surprise and the running backs were underwhelming, but the big story of this whole thing continues to be around a short quarterback, and now …

5. The athleticism continues to be phenomenal at this thing

This is all fun and games to watch these college stars workout and try to show off what they might be able to do in the NFL, but we’ve all become a bit numb to just how amazing these athletes are.

Remembering that all of these prospects are elite of the elite football players – throwing their toughness into the equation, too – beyond their skill, they’re doing athletic things at the highest of levels in any sport.

For example, at the latest NBA Combine, no one had a standing vertical leap higher than 36″ and only six prospects were able to come up with any sort of leap higher than 39″.

It was just the first day of the NFL Combine, and seven prospects blasted through the 39″ mark on the standing vertical leap, and six guys got over 40″.

Obviously football a different game than basketball requiring an entirely different body type and sets of tools, but 14 NBA prospects were able to come up with more than ten reps on the bench and three came up with more than 16. Among just the wide receivers, 16 was the norm – Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus jacked up 23.

𝟐𝟑 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐬. T W E N T Y – T H R E E And that's a Wisconsin wide receiver record … and the top mark by any prospect so far. Let's go @Qo_Deep87!!#OnWisconsin || #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/VVUJbC6WvF — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 27, 2020

Ready for crazy? Hawaii QB Cole McDonald’s 36″ vertical would’ve tied for the highest among the NBA prospects.

Jake Fromm was getting dogged on social media for not looking or being quite as athletic or as impressive as some of the other prospects. His 30″ vertical would’ve put him in the middle of the NBA Combine pack.

And these guys can all take a hit, too.

