20 For 2020 College Football Topics, No. 20: Best Programs To Not Make The College Football Playoff

20 for 2020 College Football Topics, No. 20: The five winningest programs who haven’t made the College Football Playoff.

Check LSU off the box – and in a big way.

It’s really, really hard to get into the College Football Playoff, much less do anything in the mini-tournament. Only 11 teams have been able to get there in six seasons, and only four schools – LSU, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State – have been able to win it.

Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Washington are the one-timers along with the regulars – Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State – and that’s part of the problem.

In six years, only 8% of the teams playing college football have been able to play for the national championship. That’s no fun.

It’s time for more teams to get into this thing – expansion is overdue – and it’s time for some new blood to crank up the energy that LSU brought last season.

Which five programs have done the most over the last six years without getting in? Which programs have won the most games and had the most success in the College Football Playoff era without getting in?

Let’s begin with a glaringly painful reality …

