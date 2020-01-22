Wisconsin football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 4 Indiana

Sept. 12 Southern Illinois

Sept. 19 Appalachian State

Sept. 26 at Michigan

Oct. 3 Notre Dame (in Green Bay)

Oct. 10 Minnesota

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 at Maryland

Oct. 31 Illinois

Nov. 7 at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

Nov. 14 at Purdue

Nov. 21 Nebraska

Nov. 28 at Iowa

Big Ten Teams Missed: Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Badgers dodge the landmines early on against Indiana and Appalachian State, and then at least split the dates away from Camp Randall against Michigan in Ann Arbor and against Notre Dame in Green Bay. After getting Minnesota at home in early October – instead of the end of the regular season – there’s a week off to go on a run.

Three of the next four games are on the road, but they’re all against teams that didn’t go bowling last year. They beat Nebraska, survive Iowa in Iowa City, and they’re off to the Big Ten Championship again.

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: There are a few too many misfires. They can’t deal with a razor-sharp Appalachian State team, they lose both games against Michigan and Notre Dame, and they sputter with one of the patented multi-turnover games against a Northwestern or Purdue.

They’re going to be way too good to dip below seven wins, but they’re also-rans who close out with a thud against Nebraska and/or against Iowa.

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Wisconsin football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 26 at Michigan

2. Oct. 3 Notre Dame (in Green Bay)

3. Nov. 28 at Iowa

4. Oct. 10 Minnesota

5. Nov. 21 Nebraska

6. Sept. 19 Appalachian State

7. Sept. 4 Indiana

8. Nov. 7 at Northwestern (at Wrigley Field)

9. Nov. 14 at Purdue

10. Oct. 24 at Maryland

11. Oct. 31 Illinois

12. Sept. 12 Southern Illinois