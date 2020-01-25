West Virginia football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Florida State (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky

Sept. 19 Maryland

Sept. 26 Kansas State

Oct. 3 at Texas Tech

Oct. 10 TCU

Oct. 17 at Texas

Oct. 24 Kansas

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Oklahoma

Nov. 14 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 21 Baylor

Nov. 28 at Iowa State

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The beginning of Year Two of the Neal Brown era ruins Game One of the Mike Norvell era at Florida State to open up the season in Atlanta. There isn’t a problem against Maryland, and the Big 12 opener against Kansas State at home makes it a 4-0 start before going to Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers win two of the three games against at Texas Tech, TCU and at Texas, beat Kansas, and then use the week off to prepare for Oklahoma to get a massive win that changes the national narrative.

They win two of the final three games – at Oklahoma State, Baylor, at Iowa State – to go off to the Big 12 Championship.

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-87: Bad things happen from the start. The Mountaineers lose to Florida State, they drop the Kansas State game, and then there’s a whole world of problems from there.

They beat Eastern Kentucky and get by Maryland and Kansas, but they need an upset just to stay somewhat alive for a bowl game heading into November. The wheels come totally off as they lose all four games in the final month.

West Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the West Virginia football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 7 Oklahoma

2. Oct. 17 at Texas

3. Sept. 5 Florida State (in Atlanta)

4. Nov. 28 at Iowa State

5. Nov. 14 at Oklahoma State

6. Nov. 21 Baylor

7. Sept. 26 Kansas State

8. Oct. 10 TCU

9. Oct. 3 at Texas Tech

10. Sept. 19 Maryland

11. Oct. 24 Kansas

12. Sept. 12 Eastern Kentucky