Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Washington State Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at Utah State
Sept. 12 Houston
Sept. 19 Idaho
Sept. 26 at Oregon State
Oct. 3 Cal
Oct. 10 Utah
Oct. 17 at Stanford
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Arizona State
Nov. 7 at Colorado
Nov. 14 at UCLA
Nov. 21 Oregon
Nov. 27 Washington
Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona, USC
Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Cougars aren’t exactly pushing themselves in non-conference play. New head coach Nick Rolovich is welcomed in with at Utah State, Houston and Idaho, and a 3-0 start before opening the Pac-12 season with a win at Oregon State.
It’s going to be a fight, but after at least splitting the home games against Cal and Utah, the run of three road games in four dates – all against teams that didn’t go bowling last year – dates comes out strong with at least two of those going to Wazzu. Realistically, there are a few tough losses along the way – like at home against Oregon – but Rolovich takes the Apple Cup at home against Washington.
Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: There’s a stumble against Houston or at Utah State in the first few weeks, and the Cougars drop the Pac-12 opener at Oregon State. Throw in tough losses to good Cal and Utah teams, and it’s uh-oh time.
There are enough winnable games to build up a decent base, but it comes down to having to beat both Oregon and Washington at home to go bowling, and it doesn’t happen.
Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Washington State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
