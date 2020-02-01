Washington State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Washington State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Utah State

Sept. 12 Houston

Sept. 19 Idaho

Sept. 26 at Oregon State

Oct. 3 Cal

Oct. 10 Utah

Oct. 17 at Stanford

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 Arizona State

Nov. 7 at Colorado

Nov. 14 at UCLA

Nov. 21 Oregon

Nov. 27 Washington

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona, USC

Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Cougars aren’t exactly pushing themselves in non-conference play. New head coach Nick Rolovich is welcomed in with at Utah State, Houston and Idaho, and a 3-0 start before opening the Pac-12 season with a win at Oregon State.

It’s going to be a fight, but after at least splitting the home games against Cal and Utah, the run of three road games in four dates – all against teams that didn’t go bowling last year – dates comes out strong with at least two of those going to Wazzu. Realistically, there are a few tough losses along the way – like at home against Oregon – but Rolovich takes the Apple Cup at home against Washington.

Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s a stumble against Houston or at Utah State in the first few weeks, and the Cougars drop the Pac-12 opener at Oregon State. Throw in tough losses to good Cal and Utah teams, and it’s uh-oh time.

There are enough winnable games to build up a decent base, but it comes down to having to beat both Oregon and Washington at home to go bowling, and it doesn’t happen.

Washington State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Washington State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 Oregon

2. Nov. 27 Washington

3. Oct. 10 Utah

4. Oct. 17 at Stanford

5. Nov. 14 at UCLA

6. Oct. 3 Cal

7. Oct. 31 Arizona State

8. Nov. 7 at Colorado

9. Sept. 26 at Oregon State

10. Sept. 5 at Utah State

11. Sept. 12 Houston

12. Sept. 19 Idaho