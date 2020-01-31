Washington football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Washington Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Michigan

Sept. 12 Sacramento State

Sept. 19 Utah State

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Oregon

Oct. 10 Oregon State

Oct. 17 at Utah

Oct. 23 Arizona

Oct. 31 at Cal

Nov. 7 Stanford

Nov. 14 at USC

Nov. 21 Colorado

Nov. 27 at Washington State

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona State, UCLA

Washington Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: New head coach Jimmy Lake starts his era with a bang, beating Michigan in Seattle on the way to a 3-0 start. That’s big, and after a week off, comes up with potentially season-defining victory by taking out Oregon in Eugene.

There’s a misfire along the way somewhere on the road – either at Utah, Cal, or USC – but there aren’t any issues in the home games against Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford or Colorado, and there’s an easy blowout win over Washington State on the road to take the Apple Cup on the way to the Pac-12 Championship.

Washington Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: The Lake era begins with a crashing thud. The Huskies lose to Michigan, drops the date at Oregon, and then they’re chasing the rest of the season needing to be close to perfect.

The have problems on the road at Utah, Cal and USC – losing two of those three – and don’t show up at home against either Arizona, Stanford or Colorado as they limp into an unforgivable loss to Wazzu to close out the regular season.

Washington Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Washington football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 3 at Oregon

2. Sept. 5 Michigan

3. Nov. 14 at USC

4. Oct. 17 at Utah

5. Oct. 31 at Cal

6. Nov. 7 Stanford

7. Nov. 27 at Washington State

8. Oct. 23 Arizona

9. Nov. 21 Colorado

10. Oct. 10 Oregon State

11. Sept. 19 Utah State

12. Sept. 12 Sacramento State