Washington Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Washington Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Michigan
Sept. 12 Sacramento State
Sept. 19 Utah State
Sept. 26 OPEN DATE
Oct. 3 at Oregon
Oct. 10 Oregon State
Oct. 17 at Utah
Oct. 23 Arizona
Oct. 31 at Cal
Nov. 7 Stanford
Nov. 14 at USC
Nov. 21 Colorado
Nov. 27 at Washington State
Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona State, UCLA
Washington Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: New head coach Jimmy Lake starts his era with a bang, beating Michigan in Seattle on the way to a 3-0 start. That’s big, and after a week off, comes up with potentially season-defining victory by taking out Oregon in Eugene.
There’s a misfire along the way somewhere on the road – either at Utah, Cal, or USC – but there aren’t any issues in the home games against Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford or Colorado, and there’s an easy blowout win over Washington State on the road to take the Apple Cup on the way to the Pac-12 Championship.
Washington Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: The Lake era begins with a crashing thud. The Huskies lose to Michigan, drops the date at Oregon, and then they’re chasing the rest of the season needing to be close to perfect.
The have problems on the road at Utah, Cal and USC – losing two of those three – and don’t show up at home against either Arizona, Stanford or Colorado as they limp into an unforgivable loss to Wazzu to close out the regular season.
Washington Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Washington football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
