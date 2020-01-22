Wake Forest football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 5 at Old Dominion
Sept. 11 Appalachian State
Sept. 19 Villanova
Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte)
Oct. 3 at Duke
Oct. 9 Miami
Oct. 17 at Florida State
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 at NC State
Nov. 7 Syracuse
Nov. 14 at Louisville
Nov. 21 Clemson
Nov. 28 Boston College
ACC Teams Missed: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
8-4: The Demon Deacons don’t blow it against Appalachian State early on as they start out 3-0. They might not beat Notre Dame, but they start a run of three road games in four dates with a win over Duke and they take care of the home game against Syracuse.
There’s a loss to Clemson, but beating Boston College in the regular season finale helps ease the pain a bit. If they can split the road games against NC State and Louisville, great.
Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: They lose to Appalachian State and drop the Duke game after losing to Notre Dame. The big problem early on becomes the timing, with two short weeks – one coming before dealing with Miami – before finally getting a week off.
They lose all three road games in a rough second half run against Florida State, NC State and Louisville, they drop the Clemson game, and they don’t make up for it with a loss to Boston College.
Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Wake Forest football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
