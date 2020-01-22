Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Wake Forest football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 at Old Dominion

Sept. 11 Appalachian State

Sept. 19 Villanova

Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte)

Oct. 3 at Duke

Oct. 9 Miami

Oct. 17 at Florida State

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at NC State

Nov. 7 Syracuse

Nov. 14 at Louisville

Nov. 21 Clemson

Nov. 28 Boston College

ACC Teams Missed: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Demon Deacons don’t blow it against Appalachian State early on as they start out 3-0. They might not beat Notre Dame, but they start a run of three road games in four dates with a win over Duke and they take care of the home game against Syracuse.

There’s a loss to Clemson, but beating Boston College in the regular season finale helps ease the pain a bit. If they can split the road games against NC State and Louisville, great.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They lose to Appalachian State and drop the Duke game after losing to Notre Dame. The big problem early on becomes the timing, with two short weeks – one coming before dealing with Miami – before finally getting a week off.

They lose all three road games in a rough second half run against Florida State, NC State and Louisville, they drop the Clemson game, and they don’t make up for it with a loss to Boston College.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Wake Forest football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 21 Clemson

2. Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte)

3. Oct. 17 at Florida State

4. Oct. 9 Miami

5. Nov. 14 at Louisville

6. Oct. 31 at NC State

7. Oct. 3 at Duke

8. Nov. 7 Syracuse

9. Nov. 28 Boston College

10. Sept. 11 Appalachian State

11. Sept. 5 at Old Dominion

12 Sept. 19 Villanova

