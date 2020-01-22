Wake Forest football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 at Old Dominion

Sept. 11 Appalachian State

Sept. 19 Villanova

Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte)

Oct. 3 at Duke

Oct. 9 Miami

Oct. 17 at Florida State

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 at NC State

Nov. 7 Syracuse

Nov. 14 at Louisville

Nov. 21 Clemson

Nov. 28 Boston College

ACC Teams Missed: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Demon Deacons don’t blow it against Appalachian State early on as they start out 3-0. They might not beat Notre Dame, but they start a run of three road games in four dates with a win over Duke and they take care of the home game against Syracuse.

There’s a loss to Clemson, but beating Boston College in the regular season finale helps ease the pain a bit. If they can split the road games against NC State and Louisville, great.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: They lose to Appalachian State and drop the Duke game after losing to Notre Dame. The big problem early on becomes the timing, with two short weeks – one coming before dealing with Miami – before finally getting a week off.

They lose all three road games in a rough second half run against Florida State, NC State and Louisville, they drop the Clemson game, and they don’t make up for it with a loss to Boston College.

Wake Forest Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Wake Forest football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 21 Clemson

2. Sept. 26 Notre Dame (in Charlotte)

3. Oct. 17 at Florida State

4. Oct. 9 Miami

5. Nov. 14 at Louisville

6. Oct. 31 at NC State

7. Oct. 3 at Duke

8. Nov. 7 Syracuse

9. Nov. 28 Boston College

10. Sept. 11 Appalachian State

11. Sept. 5 at Old Dominion

12 Sept. 19 Villanova