Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Liberty
Sept. 12 Penn State
Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee
Sept. 26 North Alabama
Oct. 3 Georgia Tech
Oct. 10 at North Carolina
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 22 Boston College
Oct. 31 at Louisville
Nov. 6 at Pitt
Nov. 14 Miami
Nov. 21 at Duke
Nov. 28 Virginia
ACC Teams Missed: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest
Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Hokies beat Penn State. If they can do that, they get off to a 5-0 start with four home games and only the road date at Middle Tennessee before going to North Carolina. They slip past the Tar Heels, beat Boston College, and they’re a national thing at 7-0.
They win two of the three road games against Louisville, Pitt and Duke, an split the home games against Miami and Virginia … but that split on the plus side is against the Cavaliers.
Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They lose to Penn State and blow the good first start with a loss at North Carolina. They get by Boston College at home, but collapse from Halloween on with losses to Louisville, Pitt, and – stunningly – to Duke all on the road. Worst of all, they close out with a loss to Virginia.
Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Virginia Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
