Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Liberty

Sept. 12 Penn State

Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee

Sept. 26 North Alabama

Oct. 3 Georgia Tech

Oct. 10 at North Carolina

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 22 Boston College

Oct. 31 at Louisville

Nov. 6 at Pitt

Nov. 14 Miami

Nov. 21 at Duke

Nov. 28 Virginia

ACC Teams Missed: Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Hokies beat Penn State. If they can do that, they get off to a 5-0 start with four home games and only the road date at Middle Tennessee before going to North Carolina. They slip past the Tar Heels, beat Boston College, and they’re a national thing at 7-0.

They win two of the three road games against Louisville, Pitt and Duke, an split the home games against Miami and Virginia … but that split on the plus side is against the Cavaliers.

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They lose to Penn State and blow the good first start with a loss at North Carolina. They get by Boston College at home, but collapse from Halloween on with losses to Louisville, Pitt, and – stunningly – to Duke all on the road. Worst of all, they close out with a loss to Virginia.

Virginia Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Virginia Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 12 Penn State

2. Oct. 31 at Louisville

3. Nov. 28 Virginia

4. Nov. 14 Miami

5. Nov. 6 at Pitt

6. Oct. 10 at North Carolina

7. Nov. 21 at Duke

8. Oct. 22 Boston College

9. Oct. 3 Georgia Tech

10. Sept. 19 at Middle Tennessee

11. Sept. 5 Liberty

12. Sept. 26 North Alabama