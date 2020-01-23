Virginia football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Virginia Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 7 Georgia (in Atlanta)

Sept. 12 VMI

Sept. 19 UConn

Sept. 26 at Clemson

Oct. 3 North Carolina

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 at Old Dominion

Oct. 31 Miami

Nov. 7 Louisville

Nov. 13 at Duke

Nov. 21 Pitt

Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech

ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Florida State, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: Can Virginia shock Georgia to start the season? Probably not, but considering the road game at Clemson late in September, a 2-2 start isn’t all that bad as long as there’s a win over North Carolina to start October.

Even with three road games in four October dates, there aren’t any problems at Georgia Tech and Old Dominion, and they rip though the next four games against Miami, Louisville, at Duke and Pitt to stay in the Coastal hunt. To make it a true best case scenario, the regular season ends with a second straight win over Virginia Tech.

Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: The Cavaliers don’t just lose early on, they get destroyed by Georgia and Clemson, and then they drop the North Carolina home game to put the pressure on. A road loss to Georgia Tech for a 2-4 start turns the season into an early disaster.

They split the home games against Miami and Louisville, and drop two of their last three against at Duke, Pitt and worst of all, at Virginia Tech.

Virginia Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Virginia football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 26 at Clemson

2. Sept. 7 Georgia (in Atlanta)

3. Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech

4. Nov. 7 Louisville

5. Oct. 31 Miami

6. Nov. 21 Pitt

7. Oct. 3 North Carolina

8. Oct. 17 at Georgia Tech

9. Nov. 13 at Duke

10. Oct. 24 at Old Dominion

11. Sept. 19 UConn

12. Sept. 12 VMI