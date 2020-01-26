Vanderbilt football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Mercer

Sept. 12 at Missouri

Sept. 19 at Kansas State

Sept. 26 Colorado State

Oct. 3 at Georgia

Oct. 10 Ole Miss

Oct. 17 at Kentucky

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 31 South Carolina

Nov. 7 Florida

Nov. 14 at Texas A&M

Nov. 21 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 28 Tennessee

SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State

Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

7-5: The Commodores bounce back from last year’s disaster in a huge hurry with a good road win over Missouri to kick off SEC play, and with a victory over Colorado State making it a 3-1 September – assume a loss on the road to either Mizzou or Kansas State.

They get past Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss team, and they use the off week to rest up and stun South Carolina. In need of just one more win to get bowl eligible, they pull it off against Louisiana Tech, and even get a breather with a strong win over Tennessee to close out the regular season.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: Vandy drops both road games to Missouri and Kansas State, and get rolled by Ole Miss after the date at Georgia for a rough 2-4 start. A loss at Kentucky makes things even worse even with four home games in the final five weeks.

South Carolina, Florida, at Texas A&M and Tennessee are all losses. The Louisiana Tech game doesn’t become a sure thing, but realistically, it’s a win to get to four – there will be an upset along the way – but still way short of bowl eligibility.

Vanderbilt Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Vanderbilt football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 3 at Georgia

2. Nov. 7 Florida

3. Nov. 14 at Texas A&M

4. Nov. 28 Tennessee

5. Oct. 17 at Kentucky

6. Sept. 12 at Missouri

7. Oct. 31 South Carolina

8. Sept. 19 at Kansas State

9. Oct. 10 Ole Miss

10. Nov. 21 Louisiana Tech

11. Sept. 26 Colorado State

12. Sept. 5 Mercer