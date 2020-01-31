Utah football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Utah Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 3 BYU
Sept. 12 Montana State
Sept. 19 at Wyoming
Sept. 26 at Cal
Oct. 2 USC
Oct. 10 at Washington State
Oct. 17 Washington
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 at UCLA
Nov. 7 Arizona
Nov. 14 Oregon State
Nov. 21 at Arizona State
Nov. 28 at Colorado
Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Oregon, Stanford
Utah Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Utes beat BYU yet again. It’s become an annual thing now, and there aren’t any issues over the rest of September including a solid win at Cal in the Pac-12 opener.
The win over USC the Utes didn’t get last year is a big moment early on in the South race, and with a win at Washington State, the unbeaten season is still on. Realistically, there’s going to be a loss somewhere – like against Washington in Salt Lake City or at Arizona State – but not dealing with Oregon, and with a light non-conference slate, it’s off to a third straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and a second straight shot at making a case for the College Football Playoff.
Utah Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
6-6: Utah loses to BYU for the first time since 2008. The season goes on, but the loss casts a pall considering the way 2019 ended. There aren’t any problems against Montana State and Wyoming, but a loss at Cal and against USC for an 0-2 start to the Pac-12 season is a disaster.
The schedule isn’t that bad, but there are just enough losses here and there – like against Washington, maybe at UCLA, or at Colorado – to be out of the Pac-12 title hunt and end up in a mediocre bowl.
Get Utah Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Utah Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Utah football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
Comments