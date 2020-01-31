Utah football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Utah Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 BYU

Sept. 12 Montana State

Sept. 19 at Wyoming

Sept. 26 at Cal

Oct. 2 USC

Oct. 10 at Washington State

Oct. 17 Washington

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 at UCLA

Nov. 7 Arizona

Nov. 14 Oregon State

Nov. 21 at Arizona State

Nov. 28 at Colorado

Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Oregon, Stanford

Utah Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Utes beat BYU yet again. It’s become an annual thing now, and there aren’t any issues over the rest of September including a solid win at Cal in the Pac-12 opener.

The win over USC the Utes didn’t get last year is a big moment early on in the South race, and with a win at Washington State, the unbeaten season is still on. Realistically, there’s going to be a loss somewhere – like against Washington in Salt Lake City or at Arizona State – but not dealing with Oregon, and with a light non-conference slate, it’s off to a third straight Pac-12 Championship appearance and a second straight shot at making a case for the College Football Playoff.

Utah Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: Utah loses to BYU for the first time since 2008. The season goes on, but the loss casts a pall considering the way 2019 ended. There aren’t any problems against Montana State and Wyoming, but a loss at Cal and against USC for an 0-2 start to the Pac-12 season is a disaster.

The schedule isn’t that bad, but there are just enough losses here and there – like against Washington, maybe at UCLA, or at Colorado – to be out of the Pac-12 title hunt and end up in a mediocre bowl.

Utah Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Utah football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 2 USC

2. Oct. 17 Washington

3. Nov. 21 at Arizona State

4. Oct. 29 at UCLA

5. Sept. 26 at Cal

6. Nov. 28 at Colorado

7. Oct. 10 at Washington State

8. Nov. 7 Arizona

9. Nov. 14 Oregon State

10. Sept. 3 BYU

11. Sept. 19 at Wyoming

12. Sept. 12 Montana State