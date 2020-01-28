USC football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
USC Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Alabama (in Arlington)
Sept. 12 New Mexico
Sept. 19 at Stanford
Sept. 26 Arizona State
Oct. 2 at Utah
Oct. 10 Cal
Oct. 17 at Arizona
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 31 Colorado
Nov. 7 at Oregon
Nov. 14 Washington
Nov. 21 at UCLA
Nov. 28 Notre Dame
Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Oregon State, Washington State
USC Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: USC beats Alabama. You want to talk about a tone-setter for a season and the Clay Helton era? That’s it. Win that roll though the rest of September, and then it’s Game On through a tough rest of the slate.
With a win at Utah, the Trojans end up going 7-0 before getting a week off, and with a win at Colorado they’re 8-0 going into the brutal November. They’re not going to be good enough to rip through the last four games unscathed, but they lose one of the last four games – likely at Oregon – but get by UCLA and Notre Dame in LA.
USC Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
7-5: The Trojans get obliterated by Bama. That’s bad, and a loss at Stanford makes it worse in a 1-2 start. With a loss at Utah, the Helton Hot Seat Watch is turned up to flaming, but realistically, the team will be good enough to be 5-3 before November starts rolling.
They lose at Oregon, and only win one of the last three games. Worst of all, they lost up the road at UCLA.
USC Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the USC football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
