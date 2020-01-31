UCLA football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

UCLA Football Schedule 2020

Aug. 29 New Mexico State

Sept. 5 at Hawaii

Sept. 12 OPEN DATE

Sept. 19 at San Diego State

Sept. 26 Stanford

Oct. 3 Arizona

Oct. 10 at Arizona State

Oct. 17 at Colorado

Oct. 24 OPEN DATE

Oct. 29 Utah

Nov. 7 at Oregon State

Nov. 14 Washington State

Nov. 21 USC

Nov. 27 at Cal

Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Oregon, Washington

UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: Finally, UCLA gets off to a hot start under Chip Kelly. It warms up against New Mexico State and wins the Mountain West road games at Hawaii and San Diego State for a 3-0 start and a sigh of early relief. The team owns home for a while after that. It helps to not have Oregon or Washington to deal with.

With three of the next four games against teams that didn’t go bowling, the Bruins win three of them, but split the dates against Arizona State and Utah before winning at Oregon State. Realistically, there are at least two losses along the way, but the win over USC makes it a fantastic year.

UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Bruins can’t handle the Mountain West, lose at Hawaii and San Diego State, and the Chip Kelly hot seat watch grips the college football world.

With losses in two of the three road games in four dates against Arizona State, Colorado, and Oregon State, there’s no getting this season off the ground. Just when it seems like things can’t get any more difficult, they lose to USC.

UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the UCLA football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 21 USC

2. Nov. 27 at Cal

3. Oct. 29 Utah

4. at Arizona State

5. Oct. 3 Arizona

6. Oct. 10 Sept. 26 Stanford

7. Nov. 14 Washington State

8. Oct. 17 at Colorado

9. Nov. 7 at Oregon State

10. Sept. 19 at San Diego State

11. Sept. 5 at Hawaii

12. Aug. 29 New Mexico State