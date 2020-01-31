UCLA football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
UCLA Football Schedule 2020
Aug. 29 New Mexico State
Sept. 5 at Hawaii
Sept. 12 OPEN DATE
Sept. 19 at San Diego State
Sept. 26 Stanford
Oct. 3 Arizona
Oct. 10 at Arizona State
Oct. 17 at Colorado
Oct. 24 OPEN DATE
Oct. 29 Utah
Nov. 7 at Oregon State
Nov. 14 Washington State
Nov. 21 USC
Nov. 27 at Cal
Pac-12 North Teams Missed: Oregon, Washington
UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: Finally, UCLA gets off to a hot start under Chip Kelly. It warms up against New Mexico State and wins the Mountain West road games at Hawaii and San Diego State for a 3-0 start and a sigh of early relief. The team owns home for a while after that. It helps to not have Oregon or Washington to deal with.
With three of the next four games against teams that didn’t go bowling, the Bruins win three of them, but split the dates against Arizona State and Utah before winning at Oregon State. Realistically, there are at least two losses along the way, but the win over USC makes it a fantastic year.
UCLA Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: The Bruins can’t handle the Mountain West, lose at Hawaii and San Diego State, and the Chip Kelly hot seat watch grips the college football world.
With losses in two of the three road games in four dates against Arizona State, Colorado, and Oregon State, there’s no getting this season off the ground. Just when it seems like things can’t get any more difficult, they lose to USC.
