Texas Wins Alamo Bowl Over Utah 38-10: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Texas beat Utah 38-10 to win the Alamo Bowl. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Texas wins the Alamo

CFN Prediction: Texas 38, Utah 10

Line: Utah -6.5, o/u: 55

5. It was Tom Herman in a bowl game

It says something about a head coach when he just doesn’t lose bowl games.

Florida State had a far more talented team than Houston did in 2015 – it didn’t matter as the Cougars pulled off the win in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl win.

Georgia had a far more talented team than Texas did last year – it didn’t matter as the Longhorns pulled off the thrilling Sugar Bowl win.

Texas had a rough year with a slew of tough losses and performances in a mediocre conference. Utah was terrific on the way to the Pac-12 championship game.

This was the chance for the Utes – who are normally fantastic in bowls under head coach Kyle Whittingham, even with a loss last year thanks to the banged up backfield – to make amends and show that the team was really that great.

Nope.

Herman had almost a month to prepare, and even with the pressure, a few changes, and the doubters after all of the problems this year, the team showed up and rocked.

Just like all of Herman’s teams do in bowl games – he’s 4-0 now in these things

NEXT: Oh, Pac-12 …