Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at UTEP

Sept. 12 Alabama State

Sept. 19 Arizona

Sept. 26 at Iowa State

Oct. 3 West Virginia

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 15 Baylor

Oct. 24 Texas

Oct. 31 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 7 at Kansas State

Nov. 14 Kansas

Nov. 21 at TCU

Nov. 28 Oklahoma

Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: There aren’t any issues over the first three games in non-conference battles. The Red Raiders roll at UTEP, blowout Alabama State, and get by Arizona in a payback game for last year’s loss in Tucson.

Everything clicks in a win at Iowa State to start Big 12 play, and then comes a run of three straight home games with no trips outside of Lubbock from late September on through Halloween.

There’s a loss somewhere at home, and they come up with two wins in the three road games from October 31st on. The home win over Oklahoma in the regular season finale makes it a huge campaign.

Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Red Raiders lose to Arizona for the second year in a row, and they lose the Big 12 opener at Iowa State to put the pressure on over the final two months. Losses in two of the next three games – all at home, against West Virginia, Baylor, and/or Texas – turn the season into a disaster.

There’s an upset somewhere, but losses in the three road games from Halloween on lead up to a loss in Oklahoma and another lost year.

Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Texas Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

