Texas Tech football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis
Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 at UTEP
Sept. 12 Alabama State
Sept. 19 Arizona
Sept. 26 at Iowa State
Oct. 3 West Virginia
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 15 Baylor
Oct. 24 Texas
Oct. 31 at Oklahoma State
Nov. 7 at Kansas State
Nov. 14 Kansas
Nov. 21 at TCU
Nov. 28 Oklahoma
Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: There aren’t any issues over the first three games in non-conference battles. The Red Raiders roll at UTEP, blowout Alabama State, and get by Arizona in a payback game for last year’s loss in Tucson.
Everything clicks in a win at Iowa State to start Big 12 play, and then comes a run of three straight home games with no trips outside of Lubbock from late September on through Halloween.
There’s a loss somewhere at home, and they come up with two wins in the three road games from October 31st on. The home win over Oklahoma in the regular season finale makes it a huge campaign.
Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: The Red Raiders lose to Arizona for the second year in a row, and they lose the Big 12 opener at Iowa State to put the pressure on over the final two months. Losses in two of the next three games – all at home, against West Virginia, Baylor, and/or Texas – turn the season into a disaster.
There’s an upset somewhere, but losses in the three road games from Halloween on lead up to a loss in Oklahoma and another lost year.
Texas Tech Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Texas Tech football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.
