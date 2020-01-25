Texas football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Sept. 5 USF

Sept. 12 at LSU

Sept. 19 UTEP

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at Kansas State

Oct. 10 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

Oct. 17 West Virginia

Oct. 24 at Texas Tech

Oct. 31 Baylor

Nov. 7 at Kansas

Nov. 14 TCU

Nov. 21 Iowa State

Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State

Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Longhorns beat USF to start, and they return the favor for what LSU did in Austin last year and beat the defending national champion in Baton Rouge. With a week off to rest up, they start the Big 12 season with a win over Kansas State and a huge victory over Oklahoma.

Four of the next five games are against teams that didn’t go bowling last year, and UT beats them all. Realistically, there’s going to be a loss along the way – like in the regular season finale at Oklahoma State – but in a perfect world, there’s just the one, and then it’s off to the Big 12 Championship for the second time in three years.

Texas Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: Texas loses at LSU early on, and it has a problem to start the Big 12 season with a loss at Kansas State followed up by another loss to Oklahoma. There are just enough wins over the mediocre teams in the second half of the season to be okay overall, but there’s a home loss to Baylor and misfires at the end against Iowa State and at Oklahoma State to limp to the finish line.

Texas Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

1. Sept. 12 at LSU

2. Oct. 10 Oklahoma (in Dallas)

3. Nov. 28 at Oklahoma State

4. Oct. 3 at Kansas State

5. Nov. 21 Iowa State

6. Nov. 14 TCU

7. Oct. 31 Baylor

8. Oct. 17 West Virginia

9. Oct. 24 at Texas Tech

10. Nov. 7 at Kansas

11. Sept. 5 USF

12. Sept. 19 UTEP