Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Abilene Christian
Sept. 12 North Texas
Sept. 19 Colorado
Sept. 26 Arkansas (in Arlington)
Oct. 3 at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 Fresno State
Oct. 17 at Auburn
Oct. 24 at South Carolina
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 Ole Miss
Nov. 14 Vanderbilt
Nov. 21 at Alabama
Nov. 28 LSU
SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee
Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
11-1: The Aggies come up with a win at Auburn, and they at least split the final two games – and even that might not be enough to pull off a dream season.
They close out at Alabama and against LSU, and there’s a shot that the one they don’t beat – if, in fact, they do split – ends up taking the SEC West and goes on to play in the SEC Championship. So, realistically in a best case way, they split, but the team they lose to doesn’t win the division.
They rip through everyone else, with no Florida, Georgia or Tennessee to deal with from the East.
Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
7-5: A&M loses at Auburn and drops both of the big final two games. It can’t take advantage of the favorable schedule and is relegated to also-ran status once again.
Realistically, here aren’t any huge problems in September, but there’s a stunning loss against Mike Leach’s Mississippi State offense, a loss at AU, and there’s one more misfire along the way – like at South Carolina or to Ole Miss – to put the head on Jimbo Fisher, big contract and all.
Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Texas A&M football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
