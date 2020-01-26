Texas A&M football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Abilene Christian

Sept. 12 North Texas

Sept. 19 Colorado

Sept. 26 Arkansas (in Arlington)

Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 Fresno State

Oct. 17 at Auburn

Oct. 24 at South Carolina

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 Ole Miss

Nov. 14 Vanderbilt

Nov. 21 at Alabama

Nov. 28 LSU

SEC East Teams Missed: Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee

Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Aggies come up with a win at Auburn, and they at least split the final two games – and even that might not be enough to pull off a dream season.

They close out at Alabama and against LSU, and there’s a shot that the one they don’t beat – if, in fact, they do split – ends up taking the SEC West and goes on to play in the SEC Championship. So, realistically in a best case way, they split, but the team they lose to doesn’t win the division.

They rip through everyone else, with no Florida, Georgia or Tennessee to deal with from the East.

Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: A&M loses at Auburn and drops both of the big final two games. It can’t take advantage of the favorable schedule and is relegated to also-ran status once again.

Realistically, here aren’t any huge problems in September, but there’s a stunning loss against Mike Leach’s Mississippi State offense, a loss at AU, and there’s one more misfire along the way – like at South Carolina or to Ole Miss – to put the head on Jimbo Fisher, big contract and all.

Texas A&M Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Texas A&M football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 21 at Alabama

2. Nov. 28 LSU

3. Oct. 17 at Auburn

4. Oct. 3 at Mississippi State

5. Oct. 24 at South Carolina

6. Nov. 7 Ole Miss

7. Sept. 19 Colorado

8. Sept. 26 Arkansas (in Arlington)

9. Nov. 14 Vanderbilt

10. Oct. 10 Fresno State

11. Sept. 12 North Texas

12. Sept. 5 Abilene Christian