Tennessee Wins Gator Bowl Over Indiana 23-22: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Tennessee Wins Gator Bowl Over Indiana 23-22. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Tennessee wins Gator Bowl

Final Score: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

5. Indiana had its chances to reverse history

This will always go down the bowl with the shocking Tennessee comeback.

Indiana had the game well in hand up 22-9 late in the fourth, but it gave up a touchdown drive. Tennessee go the onside kick and scored again for a 23-22 lead with just under four minutes to play.

It was fast, and it was stunning, but it also wasn’t the end of the world.

It’s not like Tennessee won on a walk-off.

FBS teams were 0-471 when trailing by 13+ in the final 5 minutes of the 4th quarter this season.@Vol_Football just changed that. pic.twitter.com/BaNE0UHjae — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 3, 2020

There were just under four minutes to play when all of this happened and Indiana got the ball two more times. It could’ve taken the lead on the next possession, but Logan Justus missed a 52-yard field goal.

The Hoosier D forced a three-and-out, and the O had one more chance. It crossed midfield, but stalled on the Tennessee 45.

It was a great win for Tennessee, but it’s really more about the microburst of points – it was one onside kick that was the difference – rather than serve as some sort of a massive comeback. But …

NEXT: Tennessee needed this