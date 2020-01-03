Tennessee Wins Gator Bowl Over Indiana 23-22: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Tennessee Wins Gator Bowl Over Indiana 23-22. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.
Tennessee wins Gator Bowl
Final Score: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
CFN Prediction: Tennessee -2,5 o/u: 54
Line:Tennessee 30, Indiana 27
5. Indiana had its chances to reverse history
This will always go down the bowl with the shocking Tennessee comeback.
Indiana had the game well in hand up 22-9 late in the fourth, but it gave up a touchdown drive. Tennessee go the onside kick and scored again for a 23-22 lead with just under four minutes to play.
It was fast, and it was stunning, but it also wasn’t the end of the world.
It’s not like Tennessee won on a walk-off.
There were just under four minutes to play when all of this happened and Indiana got the ball two more times. It could’ve taken the lead on the next possession, but Logan Justus missed a 52-yard field goal.
The Hoosier D forced a three-and-out, and the O had one more chance. It crossed midfield, but stalled on the Tennessee 45.
It was a great win for Tennessee, but it’s really more about the microburst of points – it was one onside kick that was the difference – rather than serve as some sort of a massive comeback. But …
