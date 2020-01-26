Tennessee football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Tennessee Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Charlotte

Sept. 12 at Oklahoma

Sept. 19 Furman

Sept. 26 Florida

Oct. 3 Missouri

Oct. 10 at South Carolina

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Alabama

Oct. 31 at Arkansas

Nov. 7 Kentucky

Nov. 14 at Georgia

Nov. 21 Troy

Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt

SEC West Teams Missed: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M

Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Vols at least split the huge September games against at Oklahoma and Florida for a 3-1 start. They get by Missouri and the trip to South Carolina to take control of the season early on, and then …

2006. That was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama, and this year the 13-game streak ends in Knoxville. There’s a loss at Georgia, but wins in four of the last give games make it a special regular season.

Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s no magic. The Vols lose at Oklahoma and to Florida, and they drop the South Carolina for a pedestrian 3-3 start. A 14th straight loss to Alabama an a loss to Georgia put the pressure on to not whiff with a relatively easy second half of the season, but they lose at home to Kentucky and miss out on a bowl with a sunning regular-season ending defeat at Vanderbilt.

Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Tennessee football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 14 at Georgia

2. Oct. 24 Alabama

3. Sept. 12 at Oklahoma

4. Sept. 26 Florida

5. Nov. 7 Kentucky

6. Oct. 10 at South Carolina

7. Oct. 3 Missouri

8. Oct. 31 at Arkansas

9. Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt

10. Nov. 21 Troy

11. Sept. 5 Charlotte

12. Sept. 19 Furman