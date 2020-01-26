Tennessee football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Sept. 5 Charlotte
Sept. 12 at Oklahoma
Sept. 19 Furman
Sept. 26 Florida
Oct. 3 Missouri
Oct. 10 at South Carolina
Oct. 17 OPEN DATE
Oct. 24 Alabama
Oct. 31 at Arkansas
Nov. 7 Kentucky
Nov. 14 at Georgia
Nov. 21 Troy
Nov. 28 at Vanderbilt
SEC West Teams Missed: Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Texas A&M
Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
10-2: The Vols at least split the huge September games against at Oklahoma and Florida for a 3-1 start. They get by Missouri and the trip to South Carolina to take control of the season early on, and then …
2006. That was the last time Tennessee beat Alabama, and this year the 13-game streak ends in Knoxville. There’s a loss at Georgia, but wins in four of the last give games make it a special regular season.
Tennessee Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: There’s no magic. The Vols lose at Oklahoma and to Florida, and they drop the South Carolina for a pedestrian 3-3 start. A 14th straight loss to Alabama an a loss to Georgia put the pressure on to not whiff with a relatively easy second half of the season, but they lose at home to Kentucky and miss out on a bowl with a sunning regular-season ending defeat at Vanderbilt.
