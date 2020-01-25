TCU football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

TCU Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 at Cal

Sept. 12 Prairie View A&M

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at SMU

Oct. 3 Oklahoma State

Oct. 10 at West Virginia

Oct. 17 Kansas State

Oct. 24 at Baylor

Oct. 31 Oklahoma

Nov. 7 Iowa State

Nov. 14 at Texas

Nov. 21 Texas Tech

Nov. 28 at Kansas

TCU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Horned Frogs bring back the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl magic with a win over Cal on the road to kick things off, and they get hot from there. There’s a week off to get ready for a trip to SMU, they take care of Oklahoma State at home, and they at least split the road games at West Virginia and Baylor.

They pull off the home victory over Oklahoma, and get through three of the four November games – possibly losing at Texas – to do enough to get to the Big 12 Championship for the third time in four years.

TCU Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: Cal gets its Cheez-It revenge in the opener, and there’s a misfire at SMU at the end of September to start the season off with a thud. The Horned Frogs don’t own Amon G. Carter Stadium with home losses in two of the four games against Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Iowa State.

Throw in the loss to Texas, and they have to win just one of the last two games to go bowling – and they don’t. They lose to Texas Tech and at Kansas for a second straight losing season.

TCU Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the TCU football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 31 Oklahoma

2. Nov. 14 at Texas

3. Oct. 24 at Baylor

4. Sept. 5 at Cal

5. Oct. 3 Oklahoma State

6. Nov. 7 Iowa State

7. Oct. 17 Kansas State

8. Oct. 10 at West Virginia

9. Nov. 21 Texas Tech

10. Sept. 26 at SMU

11. Nov. 28 at Kansas

12. Sept. 12 Prairie View A&M