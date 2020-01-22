Syracuse football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 4 at Boston College
Sept. 12 at Rutgers
Sept. 19 Colgate
Sept. 26 at Western Michigan
Oct. 3 Louisville
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Liberty
Oct. 24 at Clemson
Oct. 31 Georgia Tech
Nov. 7 at Wake Forest
Nov. 14 NC State
Nov. 19 Florida State
Nov. 28 at Pitt
ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Orange start out by winning their three getable September road games against Boston College, Rutgers and Western Michigan, and blow past Colgate for a 4-0 start before getting by Louisville and Liberty for a 6-0 start.
They lose at Clemson, but they get by Georgia Tech to kick off a second run of three home games in four dates, and they at least split the road games at Wake Forest and Pitt.
Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They lose at Boston College to kick things off, and they drop the home date to Louisville. They lose the road games at Clemson and Wake Forest, and drop two of their three home games against Georgia Tech, NC State and Florida State. The wheels come off in at least one game – like, at Rutgers or at Western Michigan – in a loss that shouldn’t happen.
Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Syracuse football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
