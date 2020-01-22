Syracuse football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 4 at Boston College

Sept. 12 at Rutgers

Sept. 19 Colgate

Sept. 26 at Western Michigan

Oct. 3 Louisville

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Liberty

Oct. 24 at Clemson

Oct. 31 Georgia Tech

Nov. 7 at Wake Forest

Nov. 14 NC State

Nov. 19 Florida State

Nov. 28 at Pitt

ACC Teams Missed: Duke, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Orange start out by winning their three getable September road games against Boston College, Rutgers and Western Michigan, and blow past Colgate for a 4-0 start before getting by Louisville and Liberty for a 6-0 start.

They lose at Clemson, but they get by Georgia Tech to kick off a second run of three home games in four dates, and they at least split the road games at Wake Forest and Pitt.

Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They lose at Boston College to kick things off, and they drop the home date to Louisville. They lose the road games at Clemson and Wake Forest, and drop two of their three home games against Georgia Tech, NC State and Florida State. The wheels come off in at least one game – like, at Rutgers or at Western Michigan – in a loss that shouldn’t happen.

Syracuse Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Syracuse football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 24 at Clemson

2. Oct. 3 Louisville

3. Nov. 19 Florida State

4. Nov. 28 at Pitt

5. Nov. 7 at Wake Forest

6. Nov. 14 NC State

7. Sept. 4 at Boston College

8. Oct. 31 Georgia Tech

9. Sept. 12 at Rutgers

10. Sept. 26 at Western Michigan

11. Oct. 17 Liberty

12. Sept. 19 Colgate