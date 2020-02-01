Stanford football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Stanford Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 William & Mary

Sept. 12 at Arizona

Sept. 19 USC

Sept. 26 at UCLA

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 at Notre Dame

Oct. 17 Washington State

Oct. 24 at Oregon

Oct. 30 Oregon State

Nov. 7 at Washington

Nov. 14 Colorado

Nov. 21 at Cal

Nov. 28 BYU

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Arizona State, Utah

Stanford Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: The Cardinal bounce back from the miserable 2019 season with a great start with three Pac-12 wins before October. They roll on the road against Arizona and UCLA, and announce that they’re back to form with a big performance at home against USC.

They somehow get wins in two of the three road games at Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington, they beat Cal, and they don’t slip at home. Everything works out just well enough with the right win at the right time to take the North and get to the Pac-12 Championship.

Stanford Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They struggle on the road and just can’t find any sort of a consistent groove. They might be good enough to come up with at least one win against Arizona and UCLA, but they lose at least two of the three games against Notre Dame, Oregon and Washington. A loss at Cal is painful, throw in a September home loss to USC, and the regular season finale against BYU doesn’t matter in another losing season.

Stanford Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Stanford football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 24 at Oregon

2. Oct. 10 at Notre Dame

3. Nov. 7 at Washington

4. Sept. 19 USC

5. Nov. 21 at Cal

6. Sept. 26 at UCLA

7. Sept. 12 at Arizona

8. Nov. 14 Colorado

9. Oct. 17 Washington State

10. Oct. 30 Oregon State

11. Nov. 28 BYU

12. Sept. 5 William & Mary