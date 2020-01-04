Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Armed Forces Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Armed Forces Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Southern Miss vs. Tulane: Armed Forces Bowl Broadcast

Date: Saturday, January 4

Game Time: 11:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Armed Forces Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Armed Forces Bowl

– It’s the Armed Forces Bowl without one of the military academies for the first time five years and for just the second time in seven years. These have been wacky, high-scoring games with each of the last four combining for 69 points or more.

After last year’s 70-14 Army win over Houston, this one can’t help but be better. With just two FBS games left to go after this one, it’ll be worth starting off your NFL playoff weekend with an appetizer.

– Bowl games are still a big deal for Southern Miss. It’s been a few years since it lost the Independence Bowl to Florida State, but it’s the third bowl appearance under head coach Jay Hopson, winning the first one over Louisiana in the 2016 New Orleans.

The Golden Eagles come in limping, losing their last two games to FAU and WKU after getting out to a solid start. There are a whole lot of bad wins on the schedule – and one win over a bowl team, UAB – but Hopson already has is fourth winning season in four years and could win eight games for the second time in three.

– Tulane head man Willie Fritz got the Green Wave to the Cure Bowl last year – beating Louisiana 41-24 – as he turned around a program that had four straight losing seasons before last year.

It’s just the program’s fifth bowl appearance since 1987 – when Tulane was coached by Mack Brown – winning three of the last four. Win this, and it’ll be back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

NEXT: Why Southern Miss Will Win