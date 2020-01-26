South Carolina football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

South Carolina Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Coastal Carolina

Sept. 12 East Carolina

Sept. 19 Missouri

Sept. 26 at Kentucky

Oct. 3 at Florida

Oct. 10 Tennessee

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Texas A&M

Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 7 Georgia

Nov. 14 at LSU

Nov. 21 Wofford

Nov. 28 at Clemson

SEC West Teams Missed: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State

South Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Gamecocks take advantage of the three straight home games to start the season an SEC win over Missouri for a 3-0 start. They get by Kentucky, and take two out of the three against at Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M before taking out Vanderbilt on the road.

At 7-1, the pressure is slightly off a bit. They take one of the two against Georgia and at LSU and roll by Wofford before putting up a good fight at Clemson.

South Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: There’s a September misfire against Missouri or at Kentucky, and then there’s a rough run of three straight losses at Florida, against Tennessee and against Texas A&M. At 3-4, there’s a big problem.

Losses to Georgia and at LSU push the Gamecocks to the brink of a losing season, and that comes with an ugly blowout loss at Clemson.

Get South Carolina Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity

South Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the South Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Nov. 14 at LSU

2. Nov. 28 at Clemson

3. Oct. 3 at Florida

4. Nov. 7 Georgia

5. Sept. 26 at Kentucky

6. Oct. 24 Texas A&M

7. Oct. 10 Tennessee

8. Sept. 19 Missouri

9. Oct. 31 at Vanderbilt

10. Sept. 12 East Carolina

11. Sept. 5 Coastal Carolina

12. Nov. 21 Wofford