SEC Football Schedule 2020: 5 Things You Need To Know

SEC football schedule 2020 – what are the five things you need to know? What are the five things that matter?

5. Who gets the rested teams?

Most conferences try to figure this out.

Who has to play a whole slew of teams coming off an off-week?

More to the point in the SEC, who gets the teams with two weeks of rest, and who gets the teams that has a light scrimmage against an FCS team the week before?

For another time, the SEC gets roasted every year for late-season layups – other conferences eat their cupcakes early, but the SEC mostly has theirs late – but it’s a fair break since most teams usually have tough overall schedules to eat with.

Alabama has usually been the team that gets everyone’s rested-best shot, but this year things are evening out just a wee bit.

The Tide still gets an SEC-high three teams coming off an off-week – Tennessee, Mississippi State and LSU – but the only team that gets an FCSer the week before is Arkansas.

Mississippi State (Auburn and Missouri), Tennessee (Arkansas and Kentucky) and Texas A&M (Ole Miss and South Carolina) are the only other SEC teams that have to deal with two conference games against rested teams.

Florida and Georgia each get the week off before playing each other, but that’s it for both of them.

South Carolina has to play Vanderbilt off of an off-week, and Ole Miss has to play a rejuvenated Texas A&M.

So, basically, Alabama gets hosed in all of this.

Meanwhile, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Missouri and Vanderbilt all get to avoid playing anyone in SEC play who had two weeks off to prepare.

Playing teams with time off is one thing, but the bigger deal is …

