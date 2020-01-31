SEC Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The SEC bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.
SEC Bowl Ties, Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2020-2021
NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.
College Football Playoff Semifinal
If an SEC team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team in the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl. The SEC isn’t tied into the Sugar if a team gets in.
Capital One Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Orange Bowl: Florida 36, Virginia 28
Champion goes here if it’s not in the College Football Playoff, otherwise, the highest-ranked SEC team is in.
VRBO Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
vs. Big Ten
Last Season’s Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16
The Citrus Bowl gets its pick of the top team available after the College Football Playoff and Orange take SEC teams.
The rest of the bowls are based on the best possible matchups and making sure there aren’t repeat games, if possible.
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
vs. Big Ten
Last Season’s Outback Bowl: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
vs. Big 12
Last Season’s Texas Bowl: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN
vs. Big 12
Last Season’s Liberty Bowl: Navy 20, Kansas State 17
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
vs. Big Ten
Last Season’s Music City Bowl: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28
The SEC has ties with the Belk Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl in alternating years. For this 2020 season …
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
vs. Pac-12
Last Season’s Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7
SEC in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020, 2022, 2024
Belk Bowl
Note: Not for the 2020-2021 bowl season
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
SEC in the Belk Bowl in 2021, 2023, 2025
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Gator Bowl: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Secondary Bowl Games
Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field, Birmingham, AL
vs. American Athletic, or the ACC as a possible alternate
Last Season’s Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
vs. ACC
Last Season’s Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25
