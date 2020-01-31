SEC Bowl Ties, Affiliations 2020-2021

The SEC bowl ties, tie-ins and affiliations for the 2020-2021 bowl season.

SEC Bowl Ties, Tie-Ins, Affiliations 2020-2021

NOTE: The conferences and bowls are still solidifying their ties and affiliations. There could be a few tweaks and name changes before the start of the season.

College Football Playoff Semifinal

If an SEC team is selected vs. other College Football Playoff team in the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl. The SEC isn’t tied into the Sugar if a team gets in.

Capital One Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Orange Bowl: Florida 36, Virginia 28

Champion goes here if it’s not in the College Football Playoff, otherwise, the highest-ranked SEC team is in.

VRBO Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

vs. Big Ten

Last Season’s Citrus Bowl: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

The Citrus Bowl gets its pick of the top team available after the College Football Playoff and Orange take SEC teams.

The rest of the bowls are based on the best possible matchups and making sure there aren’t repeat games, if possible.

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

vs. Big Ten

Last Season’s Outback Bowl: Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s Texas Bowl: Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl, Memphis, TN

vs. Big 12

Last Season’s Liberty Bowl: Navy 20, Kansas State 17

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

vs. Big Ten

Last Season’s Music City Bowl: Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

The SEC has ties with the Belk Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl in alternating years. For this 2020 season …

Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

vs. Pac-12

Last Season’s Las Vegas Bowl: Washington 38, Boise State 7

SEC in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020, 2022, 2024

Belk Bowl

Note: Not for the 2020-2021 bowl season

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Belk Bowl: Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

SEC in the Belk Bowl in 2021, 2023, 2025

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, FL

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Gator Bowl: Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Secondary Bowl Games

Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

vs. American Athletic, or the ACC as a possible alternate

Last Season’s Birmingham Bowl: Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

vs. ACC

Last Season’s Gasparilla Bowl: UCF 48, Marshall 25

