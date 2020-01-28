San Francisco vs. Kansas City Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

San Francisco vs. Kansas City fearless prediction and game preview.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 2

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Network: FOX

San Francisco (13-3) vs. Kansas City (12-4) Game Preview

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The San Francisco vs. Kansas City

– Is this the coronation of Patrick Mahomes as THE NFL superstar of superstars? Lamar Jackson will win the MVP, and he took home the MVP of the Pro Bowl, but Mahomes was the more valuable player this year – he’s playing in this thing, and Jackson isn’t – as he tries to close out a phenomenal post-season run.

Dumb statement time, but it’s true – it’s so, so hard to get to a Super Bowl, much less win one. It’s hardly a guarantee that he’ll be back in a league that’s so quirky and so unpredictable on a yearly basis. If he wins this, though, he’s it. He becomes the one of ones when it comes to America’s current sports superstars.

– Can San Francisco really make this jump in one year? While a win by Kansas City would be a wonderful story in so many ways, a win by the 49ers shows once again that it really is possible to go from almost-worst to first with a few breaks and tweaks.

San Francisco had the second overall pick last year, got Nick Bosa, enjoyed a healthy Jimmy Garoppolo, a jelled offensive line, and a defensive front that turned into a killer. From 4-12 to 13-3, this was the season that Cincinnati, Washington and Detroit fans can look at and dream when their teams pick in late April.

– Let’s just come out and say it … there’s no New England in this. The Rams aren’t here, and neither are the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys, or any of the preseason favorites other than the Chiefs – and they feel like a breath of fresh air with their first trip to this since Super Bowl IV.

And again, who thought San Francisco would be here? Granted, for people of a certain age, the 49ers being in a Super Bowl has a familiar tone, but this team is different. This is a hard-nosed team that plays with brute force more than with offensive wizardry.

How different is this matchup? Hard-hitting stuff here – it’s the first time the primary colors of both Super Bowl teams are red.

