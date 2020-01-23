Rutgers football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Rutgers Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Monmouth

Sept. 12 Syracuse

Sept. 19 at Temple

Sept. 26 at Ohio State

Oct. 3 Illinois

Oct. 10 at Purdue

Oct. 17 Indiana

Oct. 24 Nebraska

Oct. 31 at Maryland

Nov. 7 OPEN DATE

Nov. 14 Michigan

Nov. 21 at Michigan State

Nov. 28 Penn State

Big Ten Teams Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin

Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

6-6: Greg Schiano’s team wins two of the first three games, getting by Monmouth and splitting between Syracuse at home or down the road at Temple. There’s no beating Ohio State, but the Scarlet Knights win two of the three games against Illinois, at Purdue and Indiana to provide a little bit of hope for a six-win season.

Forget about the finishing kick and the final three games, but they come up with something special to stun Nebraska in Piscataway, and Maryland is 2018 Maryland again and doesn’t have it at home.

Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

1-11: There’s Monmouth, and that’s it. Even though the Scarlet Knights miss Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin from the West, it doesn’t matter.

They lose to Syracuse and at Temple, and they can’t pull off a home win over Illinois, Indiana or Nebraska. There’s no hope against Ohio State on the road, and even with a week off to gear up for the last three weeks, they get rolled by Michigan, at Michigan State and Penn State.

Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Rutgers football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 26 at Ohio State

2. Nov. 28 Penn State

3. Nov. 14 Michigan

4. Nov. 21 at Michigan State

5. Oct. 24 Nebraska

6. Oct. 10 at Purdue

7. Oct. 31 at Maryland

8. Oct. 17 Indiana

9. Sept. 12 Syracuse

10. Oct. 3 Illinois

11. Sept. 19 at Temple

12. Sept. 5 Monmouth