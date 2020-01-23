Rutgers football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Rutgers Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Monmouth
Sept. 12 Syracuse
Sept. 19 at Temple
Sept. 26 at Ohio State
Oct. 3 Illinois
Oct. 10 at Purdue
Oct. 17 Indiana
Oct. 24 Nebraska
Oct. 31 at Maryland
Nov. 7 OPEN DATE
Nov. 14 Michigan
Nov. 21 at Michigan State
Nov. 28 Penn State
Big Ten Teams Missed: Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern, Wisconsin
Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
6-6: Greg Schiano’s team wins two of the first three games, getting by Monmouth and splitting between Syracuse at home or down the road at Temple. There’s no beating Ohio State, but the Scarlet Knights win two of the three games against Illinois, at Purdue and Indiana to provide a little bit of hope for a six-win season.
Forget about the finishing kick and the final three games, but they come up with something special to stun Nebraska in Piscataway, and Maryland is 2018 Maryland again and doesn’t have it at home.
Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
1-11: There’s Monmouth, and that’s it. Even though the Scarlet Knights miss Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin from the West, it doesn’t matter.
They lose to Syracuse and at Temple, and they can’t pull off a home win over Illinois, Indiana or Nebraska. There’s no hope against Ohio State on the road, and even with a week off to gear up for the last three weeks, they get rolled by Michigan, at Michigan State and Penn State.
Rutgers Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Rutgers football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
