Purdue Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Purdue Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 at Nebraska

Sept. 12 Memphis

Sept. 19 Air Force

Sept. 26 at Boston College

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Rutgers

Oct. 17 at Illinois

Oct. 24 at Michigan

Oct. 31 Northwestern (Homecoming)

Nov. 7 at Minnesota

Nov. 14 Wisconsin

Nov. 21 Iowa

Nov. 28 at Indiana

Big Ten Teams Missed: Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State

Purdue Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: The Boilermakers show up large in Lincoln to kick off the season with a win over Nebraska. They take out two of 2019’s Group fo Five stars in Memphis and Air Force at home, and they show just enough pop to get by Boston College and Illinois on the road for a 6-0 start.

They miss three of the big boys from the East – Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State – but they don’t get by Michigan on the road in October. However, they split the back-to-back dates against Minnesota and Wisconsin, and split the final two games against Iowa and at Indiana.

Purdue Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

3-9: Nothing goes right. They lose to the Huskers on the road, and they can’t handle Memphis and Air Force teams that keep it all rolling after last year. Throw in a road loss at Boston College, and the 0-4 start is a killer.

They’ll win a few games in the second half of the season, but the run of three road games four weeks before hosing Wisconsin and Iowa are too much to overcome.

Purdue Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

1. Oct. 24 at Michigan

2. Nov. 14 Wisconsin

3. Nov. 7 at Minnesota

4. Sept. 5 at Nebraska

5. Nov. 21 Iowa

6. Sept. 12 Memphis

7. Nov. 28 at Indiana

8. Sept. 19 Air Force

9. Sept. 26 at Boston College

10. Oct. 17 at Illinois

11. Oct. 31 Northwestern

12. Oct. 10 Rutgers