Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Pitt Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Miami University
Sept. 12 at Marshall
Sept. 19 Richmond
Sept. 26 Duke
Oct. 3 at Miami
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Notre Dame
Oct. 24 Georgia Tech
Oct. 31 at Florida State
Nov. 6 Virginia Tech
Nov. 14 at North Carolina
Nov. 21 at Virginia
Nov. 28 Syracuse
ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest
Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Panthers get by Marshall on the road and take care of home with a 4-0 September before finally going on the road. They split the dates with Miami and Notre Dame, and come back to beat Georgia Tech to set up the finishing kick.
With three road games in four weeks, they come up with two of them, beat Virginia Tech at home, and close out with a win over Syracuse in the regular season finale.
Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
5-7: They clank the road game at Marshall and start out 3-2 going into October. A road loss to Miami, a home defeat to Notre Dame, and a Halloween loss at Florida State makes it a disastrous month, before starting off November with a problem.
The Panthers lose at home to Virginia Tech, drop both games against North Carolina and Virginia on the road, for a losing season before hosting Syracuse.
Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Pitt football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
