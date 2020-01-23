Pitt football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Pitt Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Miami University

Sept. 12 at Marshall

Sept. 19 Richmond

Sept. 26 Duke

Oct. 3 at Miami

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Notre Dame

Oct. 24 Georgia Tech

Oct. 31 at Florida State

Nov. 6 Virginia Tech

Nov. 14 at North Carolina

Nov. 21 at Virginia

Nov. 28 Syracuse

ACC Teams Missed: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest

Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Panthers get by Marshall on the road and take care of home with a 4-0 September before finally going on the road. They split the dates with Miami and Notre Dame, and come back to beat Georgia Tech to set up the finishing kick.

With three road games in four weeks, they come up with two of them, beat Virginia Tech at home, and close out with a win over Syracuse in the regular season finale.

Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They clank the road game at Marshall and start out 3-2 going into October. A road loss to Miami, a home defeat to Notre Dame, and a Halloween loss at Florida State makes it a disastrous month, before starting off November with a problem.

The Panthers lose at home to Virginia Tech, drop both games against North Carolina and Virginia on the road, for a losing season before hosting Syracuse.

Pitt Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Pitt football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Oct. 17 Notre Dame

2. Oct. 3 at Miami

3. Oct. 31 at Florida State

4. Nov. 21 at Virginia

5. Nov. 6 Virginia Tech

6. Nov. 14 at North Carolina

7. Nov. 28 Syracuse

8. Sept. 12 at Marshall

9.Oct. 24 Georgia Tech

10. Sept. 26 Duke

11. Sept. 5 Miami University

12. Sept. 19 Richmond