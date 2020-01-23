Penn State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Penn State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Kent State

Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech

Sept. 19 San Jose State

Sept. 26 Northwestern

Oct. 3 at Michigan

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Iowa

Oct. 24 Ohio State

Oct. 31 at Indiana

Nov. 7 at Nebraska

Nov. 14 Michigan State

Nov. 21 Maryland

Nov. 28 at Rutgers

Big Ten Teams Missed: Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Wisconsin

Penn State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Nittany Lions get by Virginia Tech on the road in the second game of the year. They do that, have no problems at home against Kent State, San Jose State and Northwestern, and then the season really starts.

They pull off the win ay Michigan, an hold serve at home after a week off to prepare for Iowa. With a win over Ohio State, the hype cranks up about a possible College Football Playoff spot, but they suffer at least one misfire over the next three weeks against at Indiana, at Nebraska and Michigan State. There aren’t any issues with Maryland or at Rutgers.

Penn State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: They lose the Virginia Tech game. They’ll be good enough to get through the rest of September without a problem, but they lose at Michigan, drop the Ohio State game, and split the road games at Indiana and Nebraska.

With the Big Ten title dreams long gone, they sputter at home against Michigan State before rolling through Maryland and Rutgers to close things out.

Penn State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Penn State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 24 Ohio State

2. Oct. 3 at Michigan

3. Sept. 12 at Virginia Tech

4. 4. Nov. 14 Michigan State

5. Oct. 17 Iowa

6. Oct. 31 at Indiana

7. Nov. 7 at Nebraska

8. Sept. 26 Northwestern

9. Nov. 21 Maryland

10. Nov. 28 at Rutgers

11. Sept. 19 San Jose State

12. Sept. 5 Kent State