Oregon Wins Rose Bowl Over Wisconsin 28-27: Reaction, Analysis, 5 Thoughts

Oregon Wins Rose Bowl Over Wisconsin 28-27. Five thoughts and analysis of the win, and what it all means.

Oregon wins Rose Bowl

Final Score: Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

CFN Prediction: Wisconsin 26, Oregon 24

Line: Wisconsin -3, o/u: 50.5

5. The Rose Bowl never fails to deliver

It’s not the College Football Playoff, but it still holds a place in the college football world all to itself.

It’s the mid-afternoon on New Year’s Day – normally – from Pasadena, California. It’s the stadium, the mountains, the history, the vibe, the tradition, the … Rose Bowl.

In the new world of the CFP, the Sugar and Orange and Fiesta and Cotton and other top bowls tend to blend together if they’re not a part of the playoff. The Rose Bowl is the Rose Bowl, and for the college football geeks of the world – hand raised high – there’s still nothing like it.

And the games are delivering, too.

Christian McCaffrey and Stanford had a fun time tap dancing on Iowa’s head in the 2016 version, but outside of that, seven of the last eight Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Rose Bowls have been fantastic, or at least close.

Throw in the epic Georgia win over Oklahoma in the 2018 College Football Playoff game, and the TCU win over Wisconsin in 2011, and the Rose Bowl always delivers.

Even if it’s sort of ugly because of …

