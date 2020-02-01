Oregon State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State

Sept. 12 Colorado State

Sept. 19 Portland State

Sept. 26 Washington State

Oct. 3 at Arizona State

Oct. 10 at Washington

Oct. 17 OPEN DATE

Oct. 24 Cal

Oct. 31 at Stanford

Nov. 7 UCLA

Nov. 14 at Utah

Nov. 21 Arizona

Nov. 28 Oregon

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: Colorado, USC

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

8-4: This OSU beats another OSU. The Beavers have to go on the road to deal with Oklahoma State, and they pull off a bit of a stunning win before going on a great run. All of a sudden, they become a national thing with home wins over Colorado State, Portland State, and Washington State in a perfect September.

Realistically in a best case scenario, they pull off two wins in the three road games in the next four days, but drop a few second half games like at Utah and/or against UCLA. Of course, in a best case scenario, they pull off a home win over Oregon.

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Beavers drop the date to Oklahoma State to kick things off, and lose the road games at Arizona State and Washington in a rough start. A home loss to Cal coming off a week off hurts more with losses at Stanford and Utah over the next few weeks.

They’ll be good enough to win a few games here and there in the Pac-12, but with bowl eligibility on the line, they lose at home to Oregon.

Oregon State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Oregon State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Nov. 28 Oregon

2. Oct. 10 at Washington

3. Sept. 3 at Oklahoma State

4. Nov. 14 at Utah

5. Oct. 3 at Arizona State

6. Oct. 31 at Stanford

7. Oct. 24 Cal

8. Nov. 7 UCLA

9. Sept. 26 Washington State

10. Nov. 21 Arizona

11. Sept. 12 Colorado State

12. Sept. 19 Portland State