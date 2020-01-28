Oregon football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 North Dakota State

Sept. 12 Ohio State

Sept. 19 Hawaii

Sept. 26 at Colorado

Oct. 3 Washington

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 at Cal

Oct. 24 Stanford

Oct. 31 at Arizona

Nov. 7 USC

Nov. 13 Arizona State

Nov. 21 at Washington State

Nov. 28 at Oregon State

Pac-12 South Teams Missed: UCLA, Utah

Oregon Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

11-1: The Ducks get by the dangerous opener against FCS defending national champion North Dakota State, and then they make the massive statement they need with a home win over Ohio State. After that, everything else gets a whole lot easier.

There aren’t any problems at Colorado, and they take down Washington to all but own the Pac-12 North just as October gets underway. It’s Oregon, so there’s going to be a 2018 Arizona State-like whiff somewhere – like against USC or at Cal – but there won’t be two.

Unlike last season, the team goes into the Pac-12 Championship with just one loss and a College Football Playoff spot there for the taking.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

7-5: North Dakota State goes North Dakota State and plays like a national champion in a shocking upset to open up the season. After a loss to a fantastic Ohio State team, the promising season for the Ducks goes bye-bye right out of the gate.

The Pac-12 title will still be there, but a home loss to Washington and road loss to Cal screws that up. With three road games in the final five weeks, there’s a misfire somewhere – worst of all if it’s at Oregon State – to go along with another home loss against either USC or Arizona State.

Oregon Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Oregon football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Sept. 12 Ohio State

2. Oct. 3 Washington

3. Nov. 7 USC

4. Oct. 17 at Cal

5. Nov. 13 Arizona State

6. Oct. 24 Stanford

7. Nov. 28 at Oregon State

8. Sept. 26 at Colorado

9. Nov. 21 at Washington State

10. Oct. 31 at Arizona

11. Sept. 19 Hawaii

12. Sept. 5 North Dakota State