Ole Miss football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.
Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020
Sept. 5 Baylor (in Houston)
Sept. 12 SE Missouri State
Sept. 19 Auburn
Sept. 26 at LSU
Oct. 3 Alabama
Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17 Florida
Oct. 24 UConn
Oct. 31 OPEN DATE
Nov. 7 at Texas A&M
Nov. 14 at Arkansas
Nov. 21 Georgia Southern
Nov. 26 Mississippi State
SEC East Teams Missed: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee
Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: Lane Kiffin’s club comes out hot with a terrific win over Baylor, it tunes up against SE Missouri State, and then the era kicks off large with a win over Auburn. There might be losses to LSU and Alabama, but a win at Vanderbilt is followed up by a terrific home victory over Florida.
With a win over UConn, the Rebels are bowl eligible before Halloween. They win three of their last four games – including the home date against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl – and stay in the hunt for a ten-win season after going to a bowl game.
Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: The Rebels lose to Baylor to start the season, and things don’t get a whole lot better with losses to Auburn, at LSU and Alabama in a 1-4 start. They come up with a few wins in October, but they lose to Florida.
With a loss at Texas A&M, there’s no more margin for error if they want to go bowling. Unfortunately, they lose either at Arkansas or to the Georgia Southern option attack. Worst of all, they lose at home to Mike Leach and Mississippi State.
Get Ole Miss Tickets for the 2020 season with TicketCity
Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
2020 preseason ranking of the Ole Miss football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest
Comments