Ole Miss football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Sept. 5 Baylor (in Houston)

Sept. 12 SE Missouri State

Sept. 19 Auburn

Sept. 26 at LSU

Oct. 3 Alabama

Oct. 10 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17 Florida

Oct. 24 UConn

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 at Texas A&M

Nov. 14 at Arkansas

Nov. 21 Georgia Southern

Nov. 26 Mississippi State

SEC East Teams Missed: Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee

Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: Lane Kiffin’s club comes out hot with a terrific win over Baylor, it tunes up against SE Missouri State, and then the era kicks off large with a win over Auburn. There might be losses to LSU and Alabama, but a win at Vanderbilt is followed up by a terrific home victory over Florida.

With a win over UConn, the Rebels are bowl eligible before Halloween. They win three of their last four games – including the home date against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl – and stay in the hunt for a ten-win season after going to a bowl game.

Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: The Rebels lose to Baylor to start the season, and things don’t get a whole lot better with losses to Auburn, at LSU and Alabama in a 1-4 start. They come up with a few wins in October, but they lose to Florida.

With a loss at Texas A&M, there’s no more margin for error if they want to go bowling. Unfortunately, they lose either at Arkansas or to the Georgia Southern option attack. Worst of all, they lose at home to Mike Leach and Mississippi State.

Ole Miss Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

