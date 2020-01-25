Oklahoma State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 3 Oregon State

Sept. 12 Tulsa

Sept. 19 Western Illinois

Sept. 26 OPEN DATE

Oct. 3 at TCU

Oct. 10 Iowa State

Oct. 17 at Kansas

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma

Oct. 31 Texas Tech

Nov. 7 at Baylor

Nov. 14 West Virginia

Nov. 21 at Kansas State

Nov. 28 Texas

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

10-2: There aren’t any issues against Oregon State, and the Cowboys blow through Tulsa and Western Illinois before getting a week off to get ready for the Big 12 season. They win two of the three road games in the first four weeks of conference play, and they get by Iowa State.

There’s likely a loss at Oklahoma, but they beat Baylor on the road and get through the next four weeks before beating Texas in the regular season finale. Realistically, they drop two games, but they go off to the Big 12 Championship.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

6-6: They get by Oregon State to kick things off, but have problems at the beginning of the Big 12 season. They have three road games in the first four weeks, and they lose to TCU and Oklahoma. To make things even worse, they drop the home date to Iowa State.

The struggle in November with losses on the road to Baylor and Kansas State, and while they get to six wins to get bowl eligible, they lose to the Longhorns to close out the regular season.

Oklahoma State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Oklahoma State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 24 at Oklahoma

2. Nov. 28 Texas

3. Nov. 7 at Baylor

4. Oct. 3 at TCU

5. Nov. 21 at Kansas State

6. Oct. 10 Iowa State

7. Nov. 14 West Virginia

8. Oct. 17 at Kansas

9. Oct. 31 Texas Tech

10. Sept. 3 Oregon State

11. Sept. 12 Tulsa

12. Sept. 19 Western Illinois