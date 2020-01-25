Oklahoma football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Missouri State

Sept. 12 Tennessee

Sept. 19 OPEN DATE

Sept. 26 at Army

Oct. 3 Baylor

Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 17 at Iowa State

Oct. 24 Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 at TCU

Nov. 7 at West Virginia

Nov. 14 Kansas State

Nov. 21 Kansas

Nov. 28 at Texas Tech

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: The Sooners make an early statement at home with a decisive win over Tennessee, and use the week off to get ready for the Army option offense and the trip to New York. This year, the Baylor game is in Norman, and they win for a 4-0 start before taking down Texas.

The run of three road games in four weeks is tough, but they survive, and in the end, there aren’t that many issues over the second half of the season with four of the last five games against teams that didn’t do bowling last year.

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

8-4: Tennessee rises up and comes up with a program-changing win in Norman. OU isn’t sharp against Army, struggles against Baylor, and loses to Texas. Making matters worse, it’s mediocre on the road losing two of the four road games against Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia and Texas Tech, getting knocked out of the Big 12 Championship with the loss in Lubbock.

Oklahoma Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Oklahoma football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest.

1. Oct. 10 Texas (in Dallas)

2. Sept. 12 Tennessee

3. Oct. 17 at Iowa State

4. Oct. 3 Baylor

5. Oct. 31 at TCU

6. Oct. 24 Oklahoma State

7. Nov. 14 Kansas State

8. Nov. 7 at West Virginia

9. Nov. 28 at Texas Tech

10. Sept. 26 at Army

11. Nov. 21 Kansas

12. Sept. 5 Missouri State