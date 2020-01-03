Ohio vs. Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Fearless Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio vs. Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl fearless prediction and game preview.

Ohio vs. Nevada: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Broadcast

Date: Friday, January 3

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Live Stream: fuboTV (click to watch for free)

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: ESPN

Tickets: Get Potato Bowl Tickets Here

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5) Game Preview

If want in on the bowl games, sign up with BetMGM

Three Reasons Why You Should Watch The Famous Idaho Bowl

– There are only three FBS college football games left this season. Are there too many bowl games? Of course … but it’s college football on a Friday night.

And this bowl owes us.

An absolute dog of a game the last two years, BYU was nearly-perfect last year – QB Zach Wilson hit all 19 of his passes – in a 49-18 wipeout of Western Michigan, and Wyoming stuffed Central Michigan the year before in a 37-14 win.

However, Idaho’s 61-50 shootout in 2017 was fantastic. Even with that, six of the last seven have been decided by double-digits.

– Ohio has been brilliant in bowls under Frank Solich over the last two seasons. It wasn’t always this was, with the program losing three straight and going 2-8 before blowing away UAB 41-6 in the 2017 Bahamas and destroying San Diego State 27-0 in last season’s Frisco.

It was a disappointing season for a team that should’ve been more in the mix for the MAC title, but it lost to most of the good teams in the conference and never quite got into a groove. Lose, and this will be the program’s first losing season under Solich since going 4-8 in 2008.

– It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for Nevada lately, but it was able to win a bowl game under Jay Norvell in his first season, winning a 16-13 overtime thriller over Arkansas State last year in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. It was the first bowl win since 2015, and before that, the Wolf Pack won just one bowl in eight tries.

Nevada already has a winning season locked up, but after dropping the rivalry game to UNLV to close out the regular season, and loss would be a clunker after turning things around late.

NEXT: Why Ohio Will Win