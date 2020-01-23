Ohio State football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Ohio State Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 5 Bowling Green

Sept. 12 at Oregon

Sept. 19 Buffalo

Sept. 26 Rutgers

Oct. 3 OPEN DATE

Oct. 10 Iowa

Oct. 17 at Michigan State

Oct. 24 at Penn State

Oct. 31 Nebraska

Nov. 7 Indiana

Nov. 14 at Maryland

Nov. 21 at Illinois

Nov. 28 Michigan

Big Ten Teams Missed: Minnesota, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Ohio State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

12-0: It’s Ohio State, so it simply steamrolls its was through the regular season just like it did last year. With no Wisconsin or Minnesota to deal with from the West, the schedule turns out to be a wee bit easier considering all of the dangerous road games.

The Buckeyes get by Oregon on the road early on, and use the week off to have no issues with Iowa at home. There are fights at Michigan State and Penn State, but they get out alive, and there aren’t any problems the rest of the way, including the regular season finale with the annual win over Michigan.

Ohio State Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

9-3: The Buckeyes lose at Oregon, and there’s no margin for error the rest of the way. They’re still okay over the first part of the season, but they split the two road games at MSU and Penn State, and that’s it for the national championship dreams.

Realistically, the idea of the wheels falling off for this team would be 9-3. There’s a misfire at home against Nebraska, or perish the thought, this is the year Jim Harbaugh gets over that mountain.

Ohio State Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Ohio State football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 12 at Oregon

2. Oct. 24 at Penn State

3. Nov. 28 Michigan

4. Oct. 17 at Michigan State

5. Oct. 10 Iowa

6. Oct. 31 Nebraska

7. Nov. 7 Indiana

8. Nov. 21 at Illinois

9. Nov. 14 at Maryland

10. Sept. 26 Rutgers

11. Sept. 19 Buffalo

12. Sept. 5 Bowling Green