Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Breakdown, Analysis

Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Analysis
Sept. 5 at Michigan State
Sept. 12 Tulane
Sept. 19 Central Michigan
Sept. 26 at Penn State
Oct. 3 Nebraska
Oct. 10 OPEN DATE
Oct. 17 Maryland
Oct. 24 at Iowa
Oct. 31 at Purdue
Nov. 7 Wisconsin (at Wrigley Field)
Nov. 14 Morgan State
Nov. 21 at Minnesota
Nov. 28 Illinois
Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers
Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario
9-3: The Wildcats bounce back from the 2019 disaster with a stunning win in East Lansing over Michigan State to kick things off. They get through dangerous Tulane and Central Michigan teams on the way to a 5-1 start before dealing with Iowa and Purdue on the road.
They split those two games, beat Wisconsin in Wrigley Field in early November, and beat Illinois to close things out. Realistically, even if everything breaks the right way, nine wins would be great.
Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario
4-8: It all goes wrong right away. The Cats lose on the road to Michigan State to kick things off, and they drop the away dates to Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota. They get rolled by Wisconsin in Wrigley, struggle against Nebraska, and can’t get the season going with any rhythm. There’s only one game in Evanston from October 10th until November 28th, and it shows.
Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest
