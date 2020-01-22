Northwestern football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Analysis

Sept. 5 at Michigan State

Sept. 12 Tulane

Sept. 19 Central Michigan

Sept. 26 at Penn State

Oct. 3 Nebraska

Oct. 10 OPEN DATE

Oct. 17 Maryland

Oct. 24 at Iowa

Oct. 31 at Purdue

Nov. 7 Wisconsin (at Wrigley Field)

Nov. 14 Morgan State

Nov. 21 at Minnesota

Nov. 28 Illinois

Big Ten Teams Missed: Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State, Rutgers

Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Wildcats bounce back from the 2019 disaster with a stunning win in East Lansing over Michigan State to kick things off. They get through dangerous Tulane and Central Michigan teams on the way to a 5-1 start before dealing with Iowa and Purdue on the road.

They split those two games, beat Wisconsin in Wrigley Field in early November, and beat Illinois to close things out. Realistically, even if everything breaks the right way, nine wins would be great.

Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

4-8: It all goes wrong right away. The Cats lose on the road to Michigan State to kick things off, and they drop the away dates to Penn State, Iowa and Minnesota. They get rolled by Wisconsin in Wrigley, struggle against Nebraska, and can’t get the season going with any rhythm. There’s only one game in Evanston from October 10th until November 28th, and it shows.

Northwestern Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the Northwestern football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 26 at Penn State

2. Oct. 24 at Iowa

3. Nov. 7 Wisconsin

4. Sept. 5 at Michigan State

5. Nov. 21 at Minnesota

6. Oct. 3 Nebraska

7. Oct. 31 at Purdue

8. Nov. 28 Illinois

9. Oct. 17 Maryland

10. Sept. 12 Tulane

11. Sept. 19 Central Michigan

12. Nov. 14 Morgan State