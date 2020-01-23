North Carolina football schedule 2020 prediction, breakdown, analysis, ranking every game, game times.

North Carolina Football Schedule 2020

Sept. 4 at UCF

Sept. 12 Auburn (in Atlanta)

Sept. 19 James Madison

Sept. 26 Georgia Tech

Oct. 3 at Virginia

Oct. 10 Virginia Tech

Oct. 17 at Duke

Oct. 24 at Miami

Oct. 31 OPEN DATE

Nov. 7 UConn

Nov. 14 Pitt

Nov. 21 at Boston College

Nov. 27 NC State

ACC Teams Missed: Clemson, Florida State, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest

North Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Best Case Scenario

9-3: The Tar Heels split against UCF and Auburn to open up the season, and then they take advantage of the run of three home games in four weeks. They win all three, and win two of the three dates In in the run of three road games in four weeks.

They open up November with wins over UConn and Pitt, get past Boston College in the final road game of the year, and beat rival NC State to close things out.

North Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Prediction, Worst Case Scenario

5-7: They get off to a rocky start with losses to UCF and Auburn, and they lose at Virginia a few weeks later to put the pressure on. After losing to Virginia Tech, they split the road games at Duke and Miami, and November isn’t as easy as expected.

There won’t be any problems against UConn, but with a chance at a winning season on the line, they lose two of their last three to miss out on a bowl game.

North Carolina Football Schedule 2020 Ranking Hardest To Easiest

2020 preseason ranking of the North Carolina football schedule from the hardest-looking games to the easiest

1. Sept. 12 Auburn (in Atlanta)

2. Oct. 3 at Virginia

3. Sept. 4 at UCF

4. Oct. 24 at Miami

5. Oct. 10 Virginia Tech

6. Nov. 14 Pitt

7. Nov. 27 NC State

8. Oct. 17 at Duke

9. Nov. 21 at Boston College

10. Sept. 26 Georgia Tech

11. Sept. 19 James Madison

12. Nov. 7 UConn