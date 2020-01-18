NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs 2020: College Football Perspective, January

NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team. Which pick makes the most sense?

Now that the eligible underclassmen have declared what their intentions are, how does the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft look?

This will be done right after the Super Bowl, adjusting and adapting depending on which way the NFL scouting wind is blowing.

From the college perspective, here’s the best-looking fit for each team, along with the realistic possible other options who’ll be on the board.

NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: January First Look

1. Cincinnati Bengals

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Joe Burrow, QB LSU

Other Realistic Options: Chase Young, DE Ohio State; Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

Is Burrow really the be-all-end-all quarterback who’s going to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati? There’s a whole slew of quarterbacks in this draft, so maybe the Bengals trade down for a ton of picks, but … nah. The franchise needs a main man to build around.

2. Washington Redskins

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Chase Young, DE Ohio State

Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Yoink. The Redskins might need a little help in a whole lot of other areas, particularly on the offensive front, but it’ll take about four seconds to run the card up to the podium to take Young.

3. Detroit Lions

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jeff Okudah, CB Oho State

Other Realistic Options: Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson; Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

Flip a coin on this between Okudah and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. Either one would be an instant factor for a defense that needs a whole lot of help.

4. New York Giants

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S Clemson

Other Realistic Options: Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama; Jeff Okudah, CB Ohio State

Biggest Team Need: Defensive End

The Lions will take one star defensive player between Okudah and Simmons, and the Giants will grab the other. There’s a shot they think about a true No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones to work with, but Simmons is the do-it-all star to upgrade a painful D.

5. Miami Dolphins

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Tua Tagovailoa, QB ALabama

Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

He’s supposed to be just healthy enough to workout and throw before the draft, and there’s a shot someone tries to move up to get ahead of the Dolphins, but if Tagovailoa slides, he’s an easy pick.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

Other Realistic Options: Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama; Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle

Will the Chargers try to make a huge splash by taking a quarterback to find a fan base? Phil Rivers is still great, and the right move is to upgrade a woeful offensive front.

7. Carolina Panthers

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Justin Herbert, QB Oregon

Other Realistic Options: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S Clemson; Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama

Biggest Team Need: Quarterback

This is assuming the Panthers really are done with the whole Cam Newton experience. They need a slew of other things, too, but the new regime has to start out with a quarterback to make Joe Brady’s offense shine.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama

Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

There’s a great chance he’s long gone by this point, but the Cardinals need a high-end receiver to grow with Kyler Murray. This might be a Best Player Available situation, but if it’s Jeudy, it’ll be a no-brainer.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: CJ Henderson, CB Florida

Other Realistic Options: Defensive Line

Biggest Team Need: AJ Epenesa, DE Iowa; Grant Delpit, S LSU

This might be a wee bit early for Henderson, and cranking up the defensive front is a must, but finding a top cover-corner is a need. With the 20th pick, too, the Jaguars can fill a hole later.

10. Cleveland Browns

Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia

Other Realistic Options: Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa

Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line

The Browns HAVE to upgrade the infrastructure. The skill parts are there, but the offensive line needs more parts.

NEXT: NFL Mock Draft 2020: 11-20