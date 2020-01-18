NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs 2020: College Football Perspective, January

NFL Mock Draft from the college football perspective, along with the main needs for every team. Which pick makes the most sense?
Now that the eligible underclassmen have declared what their intentions are, how does the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft look?
This will be done right after the Super Bowl, adjusting and adapting depending on which way the NFL scouting wind is blowing.
From the college perspective, here’s the best-looking fit for each team, along with the realistic possible other options who’ll be on the board.
NFL Mock Draft, Team Needs: January First Look
1. Cincinnati Bengals
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Joe Burrow, QB LSU
Other Realistic Options: Chase Young, DE Ohio State; Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Quarterback
Is Burrow really the be-all-end-all quarterback who’s going to win a Super Bowl for Cincinnati? There’s a whole slew of quarterbacks in this draft, so maybe the Bengals trade down for a ton of picks, but … nah. The franchise needs a main man to build around.
2. Washington Redskins
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Chase Young, DE Ohio State
Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line
Yoink. The Redskins might need a little help in a whole lot of other areas, particularly on the offensive front, but it’ll take about four seconds to run the card up to the podium to take Young.
3. Detroit Lions
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jeff Okudah, CB Oho State
Other Realistic Options: Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson; Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line
Flip a coin on this between Okudah and Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons. Either one would be an instant factor for a defense that needs a whole lot of help.
4. New York Giants
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S Clemson
Other Realistic Options: Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama; Jeff Okudah, CB Ohio State
Biggest Team Need: Defensive End
The Lions will take one star defensive player between Okudah and Simmons, and the Giants will grab the other. There’s a shot they think about a true No. 1 receiver for Daniel Jones to work with, but Simmons is the do-it-all star to upgrade a painful D.
5. Miami Dolphins
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Tua Tagovailoa, QB ALabama
Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Quarterback
He’s supposed to be just healthy enough to workout and throw before the draft, and there’s a shot someone tries to move up to get ahead of the Dolphins, but if Tagovailoa slides, he’s an easy pick.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama
Other Realistic Options: Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama; Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Tackle
Will the Chargers try to make a huge splash by taking a quarterback to find a fan base? Phil Rivers is still great, and the right move is to upgrade a woeful offensive front.
7. Carolina Panthers
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Justin Herbert, QB Oregon
Other Realistic Options: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S Clemson; Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama
Biggest Team Need: Quarterback
This is assuming the Panthers really are done with the whole Cam Newton experience. They need a slew of other things, too, but the new regime has to start out with a quarterback to make Joe Brady’s offense shine.
8. Arizona Cardinals
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Jerry Jeudy, WR Alabama
Other Realistic Options: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia; Isaiah Simmons, LB Clemson
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line
There’s a great chance he’s long gone by this point, but the Cardinals need a high-end receiver to grow with Kyler Murray. This might be a Best Player Available situation, but if it’s Jeudy, it’ll be a no-brainer.
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: CJ Henderson, CB Florida
Other Realistic Options: Defensive Line
Biggest Team Need: AJ Epenesa, DE Iowa; Grant Delpit, S LSU
This might be a wee bit early for Henderson, and cranking up the defensive front is a must, but finding a top cover-corner is a need. With the 20th pick, too, the Jaguars can fill a hole later.
10. Cleveland Browns
Mock DRaft Pick Will Be: Andrew Thomas, OT Georgia
Other Realistic Options: Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama; Tristan Wirfs, OT Iowa
Biggest Team Need: Offensive Line
The Browns HAVE to upgrade the infrastructure. The skill parts are there, but the offensive line needs more parts.
