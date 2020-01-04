NFL Draft Early Entrants 2020: Underclassmen Projections, Stats, Positions

NFL Draft early entrants 2020. Where are all the early entry underclassmen going? Who’s coming out early and where will they be taken?

Underclassmen Deadline: January 17

Draft Date: April 23-25

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

2020 NFL Draft Early Entrants

NFL Draft Early Entrant Quarterbacks

Jacob Eason, Washington 6-6 227

Projection Best Case: Top 20 Overall

Projection Worst Case: Early 3rd Round

2019 Stats: 260-405 (64%), 3,132 yards, 23 TDs, 8 INTs, 1 rushing TD

Thank you Husky nation! pic.twitter.com/apDKvh8d5s — Jacob Eason (@skinnyqb10) December 26, 2019

Jordan Love, Utah State 6-4 225

Projection Best Case: 2nd Round

Projection Worst Case: Mid-4th Round

2019 Stats: 293-473 (62%), 3,402 yards, 20 TDs, 17 INTs, 175 rushing yards

